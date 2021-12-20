Images show risk areas in the center of Itamaraju, in southern Bahia, completely destroyed after rain | Bahia

After the heavy rains that hit the interior of Bahia, risk areas of Itamaraju, one of the cities that registered the most damage caused by the devastation of recent days, dawned on Sunday (19) with a scenario of war.
- Storm-stricken cities could see more rain this weekend
The situation can be verified by the Civil Defense of Itamaraju. This Sunday (19), the municipality was flown over by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma.
João Roma flew over Itamaraju this Sunday — Photo: Taísa Moura / TV Santa Cruz
In addition to Itamaraju, João Roma visited the cities of Teixeira de Freitas, Medeiros Neto and Jucuruçu. This Sunday, it should fly over Eunápolis and Porto Seguro.
Images show hazardous areas in the center of Itamaraju completely destroyed after rain — Photo: Civil Defense
Images show hazardous areas in the center of Itamaraju completely destroyed after rain — Photo: Civil Defense
On Friday (17), the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec), announced that the number of people killed as a result of heavy rains that hit the southwest, south and extreme south of Bahia had risen to 14.
In addition, the number of injuries increased from 267 to 276. The deaths were recorded in:
In all, 299,360 people were affected by the rain in some way. Among the cities most affected are Itamaraju, Jucuruçu, Prado, Itanhém and Medeiros Neto.
Until then, 63 municipalities are in an emergency situation because of the rain, since the beginning of November. According to Sudec, 7,402 people were left homeless and needed support from city halls and 21,564 were left homeless, which means that they also had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter.
Check the list of cities in emergency situations:
- Alcobaça
- bitter
- Amelia Rodrigues
- Anage
- Andaraí
- Apuarema
- large write-off
- Belmonte
- Boa Vista do Tupim
- Camacan
- cane trees
- caravels
- catu
- coconuts
- crossroads
- Eunapolis
- Guaratinga
- Iaçu
- Ibicoara
- Ibicu
- Ibicaraí
- Ibirapuã
- islanders
- Ipiau
- itabela
- Itapebi
- Itaberaba
- Itabuna
- Itacaré
- Itagimirim
- Itajuipe
- Itamaraju
- Itambe
- Itanhem
- Itapetinga
- Itaquara
- Itarantim
- jaquaguara
- Jiquiriçá
- Jucuruçu
- flagstone
- Macarani
- maragogipe
- Marcionílio Souza
- Mascot
- Medeiros Neto
- Mucuge
- mucuri
- New world
- Mutuipe
- New Viçosa
- New Horizon
- safe harbor
- Meadow
- Ribeira do Pombal
- Ruy Barbosa
- Santa Cruz Cabrália
- Santanopolis
- Teixeira de Freitas
- teoland
- Ubaira
- Path
- Victory of the Conquest
See more state news at g1 Bahia.