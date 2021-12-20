Images show risk areas in the center of Itamaraju, in southern Bahia, completely destroyed after rain | Bahia

After the heavy rains that hit the interior of Bahia, risk areas of Itamaraju, one of the cities that registered the most damage caused by the devastation of recent days, dawned on Sunday (19) with a scenario of war.

  • Storm-stricken cities could see more rain this weekend

The situation can be verified by the Civil Defense of Itamaraju. This Sunday (19), the municipality was flown over by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma.

João Roma flew over Itamaraju this Sunday — Photo: Taísa Moura / TV Santa Cruz

In addition to Itamaraju, João Roma visited the cities of Teixeira de Freitas, Medeiros Neto and Jucuruçu. This Sunday, it should fly over Eunápolis and Porto Seguro.

Images show hazardous areas in the center of Itamaraju completely destroyed after rain — Photo: Civil Defense

On Friday (17), the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec), announced that the number of people killed as a result of heavy rains that hit the southwest, south and extreme south of Bahia had risen to 14.

In addition, the number of injuries increased from 267 to 276. The deaths were recorded in:

In all, 299,360 people were affected by the rain in some way. Among the cities most affected are Itamaraju, Jucuruçu, Prado, Itanhém and Medeiros Neto.

Until then, 63 municipalities are in an emergency situation because of the rain, since the beginning of November. According to Sudec, 7,402 people were left homeless and needed support from city halls and 21,564 were left homeless, which means that they also had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter.

Check the list of cities in emergency situations:

  1. Alcobaça
  2. bitter
  3. Amelia Rodrigues
  4. Anage
  5. Andaraí
  6. Apuarema
  7. large write-off
  8. Belmonte
  9. Boa Vista do Tupim
  10. Camacan
  11. cane trees
  12. caravels
  13. catu
  14. coconuts
  15. crossroads
  16. Eunapolis
  17. Guaratinga
  18. Iaçu
  19. Ibicoara
  20. Ibicu
  21. Ibicaraí
  22. Ibirapuã
  23. islanders
  24. Ipiau
  25. itabela
  26. Itapebi
  27. Itaberaba
  28. Itabuna
  29. Itacaré
  30. Itagimirim
  31. Itajuipe
  32. Itamaraju
  33. Itambe
  34. Itanhem
  35. Itapetinga
  36. Itaquara
  37. Itarantim
  38. jaquaguara
  39. Jiquiriçá
  40. Jucuruçu
  41. flagstone
  42. Macarani
  43. maragogipe
  44. Marcionílio Souza
  45. Mascot
  46. Medeiros Neto
  47. Mucuge
  48. mucuri
  49. New world
  50. Mutuipe
  51. New Viçosa
  52. New Horizon
  53. safe harbor
  54. Meadow
  55. Ribeira do Pombal
  56. Ruy Barbosa
  57. Santa Cruz Cabrália
  58. Santanopolis
  59. Teixeira de Freitas
  60. teoland
  61. Ubaira
  62. Path
  63. Victory of the Conquest

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

