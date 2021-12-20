In a beautiful scene, Airbus united the 1st and the last A380 in history before the farewell

Image: Guillaume Faury





The Emirates airline received its 123rd A380 in Hamburg, Germany, last Thursday, December 16, 2021, the last copy of the model. The Arab company’s close collaboration with Airbus has shaped the huge plane’s identity over the years.

This was the 251st A380 delivered by Airbus among the 252 produced, as the 1st of them was used for certification tests and remains with the manufacturer to this day. And to mark the final farewell to the history of the world’s largest passenger transport plane, before the departure of the 252nd plane, heading for the UAE, Airbus has brought it together with the first example in history, the “original” A380.

According to an image published by Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, the two copies, the beginning and the end of an aviation milestone, were placed face-to-face:

It’s been a very remarkable week!

To wrap it up, I couldn’t resist sharing a privileged moment in Hamburg: the delivery of @Emirates‘ Final #A380, plus a special guest – “MSN001” the original A380. Thanks to all Airbus pioneers & partners who contributed to this iconic aircraft. pic.twitter.com/ZeZDzBWA9K — Guillaume Faury (@GuillaumeFaury) December 18, 2021





The meeting took place two days before the delivery of MSN 252. On Tuesday, the 14th, MSN 001 left Toulouse, France, and landed at 2:54 pm in Hamburg. A little over two hours later, at 5:02 pm, the first A380 in history was already leaving to return to its home. The solo time was just enough to gather them and photograph them.

The A380 001 going to Hamburg on Tuesday – Image: RadarBox

The A380 001 returning to Toulouse – Image: RadarBox

In addition to the meeting held on Tuesday, after the delivery of the last A380 ever produced, Airbus also released a special video. Entitled “A380 Forever”, the production presents a compilation of images from the project’s history.

In the caption, the manufacturer describes: “The journey is far from over for the Airbus double-decker A380 jet, which holds a special position with airlines that have strategically placed it at the center of their fleet operations. Airbus continues to fully support all A380 operators and their fleets in more than 70 destinations around the world. Since entering service in 2007, the iconic A380 has flown over 800,000 flights carrying more than 300 million passengers.”

See the beautiful video below:

Finally, we still leave to you, AEROIN reader, the suggestion of a video published by Airbus 11 years ago, in which the manufacturer showed a summary of the first flight in the history of the A380 project, which took place just over 16 years ago, on April 27, 2005. Below the video, see also more information released by Airbus this week, due to the delivery of the last jet to Emirates.





a shared ambition

The history of the A380 is closely linked to Emirates. In the early 2000s, Airbus launched the A380 in response to airport congestion, creating an aircraft capable of serving global hubs with fewer takeoffs and landings.

An ambition shared by Emirates, whose unique geographic position allows connecting Dubai to all airports in the world, such as Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Singapore or Sydney, creating the possibility of flying more than 500 passengers at once to anywhere of the world in an aircraft.

“Emirates’ appetite for the A380 has been insatiable: with 123 A380s delivered, 50 destinations and 12 service centers, the airline is undoubtedly a major A380 customer. The airline has built its growth and success around the model,” said Bertrand George, head of the A380 program.

The airline’s strategy, with a large fleet of the A380 in intense operation, has allowed Airbus teams to improve the aircraft’s operational performance by up to 99.3%, a level that, according to the manufacturer, has never been seen before in an aircraft. four engines. Innovations were continually developed. The attention to detail given to the passenger cabin illustrates the duo’s win-win approach.

Cabin innovation

“Emirates has always pushed the boundaries in cabin design and innovation, an important investment in its strategy,” explains Michael Lau, Industrial Designer of the A380 in Hamburg. “Many of the innovations developed in the Emirates cabin were unprecedented for Airbus, such as the first class showers, lighting scenarios and the recent premium economy cabin for this model. Emirates challenged us and gave us confidence in our cabin experience. We are extremely proud of what we have achieved together on this aircraft.”

The premium economy cabin, positioned as the compromise between economy and business class in terms of comfort and amenities, is available on Emirates’ six newest A380s, and 52 of the fleet’s jets will be upgraded in the coming months to receive this premium class from Emirates. new generation.





“While Emirates takes passenger comfort to the next level on the A380, the aircraft itself offers features that have transformed the passenger’s idea of ​​air travel. The two-story fuselage, cabin area and its technologies are unique. The A380 is particularly quiet, giving passengers on board a sense of calm. This experience is shared by everyone, from passengers to pilots and crew. This helped transform the attention that Airbus and airlines now pay to passengers,” explains Michael Lau.

From the A380 to the A350, a transfer of innovation

The A380 is a pioneer in many ways. “The A380 allowed the four Airbus countries to work together and adopt common methods of development and industrialization. Overcoming our French National Historic Heritage was a major challenge that made Airbus the integrated company we know today,” said Bertrand George.

The experience gained on the A380 has been used by the entire Airbus family and especially the A350 program. For the first time, Airbus teams used a Digital Mock-Up (DMU) as a 3D representation of an aircraft.

In addition, the A380 allowed the introduction of new advanced materials, such as carbon fiber reinforced polymers and Glare (material made from layers of glass fibers and aluminum), which offer better properties against corrosion and fatigue, as well as wear and tear. weight reduction.

New technologies were also implemented, such as the zero-splice acoustic panel, which significantly reduces noise in the engine’s air intakes. The new hydraulic system (with a pressure of 5000 psi and a 2H/2E systems architecture where three traditional hydraulic circuits were replaced by two hydraulic and two electrical systems) reduced weight and increased redundancy and reliability.

Tomorrow’s A380 Relies on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)

The A380 MSN 001 test campaign is underway to improve flight systems and the ability to use up to 100% SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel). By the way, after returning from Hamburg, the next day the jet left for another flight in the program.

A long-awaited challenge for Emirates itself, which has already embarked on this path by operating the first flight of an A380 transfer from Germany to the United Arab Emirates, fueled with 10% sustainable fuel.

With information from Airbus



