In audio, Sarah Andrade’s mother detonates Lucas Viana: “It’s not normal”

Separated since the end of November, when they broke up for the third time, Sarah Andrade and Lucas Viana have strong supporters against the relationship. It is the mother of the ex-BBB, police officer Abadia Vieira. In an audio leaked on social media, she criticized the model and hoped that the ex-couple didn’t come back.

The file, which circulated in some WhatsApp groups, shows the Abbey worried about her daughter’s future. “I told her not to go, you know? But she said, ‘no mom, of course I’m going, of course I’m going, because I’m not going to stop going just because of him’. Guys, I think that this time God will bless us, especially her, because I don’t think they’re coming back anymore, okay? I don’t think they’re coming back anymore”, he began speaking.

Next, the police officer reports her mother’s intuition. “He’s not normal, he’s not normal. So many faults and he doesn’t deceive me, he doesn’t deceive me. I am, I am, I am an old-timer, I have traveled many kilometers, he doesn’t deceive me”, he added.

Sarah and Lucas publicly took over the romance in mid-June of this year and stayed together until September – when they announced their first breakup. The digital influencer and the model got back together a few days later, but the reconciliation didn’t work out very well.

After a month single, the reunion of the two happened last month, at the birthday party of singer Flay. Sarah and the model were together until the end of April, but it seems that even the vacation in Mexico didn’t help.

On December 8, the former couple was caught at the airport in Fortaleza, Ceará, after Farofa da Gkay, from where they boarded together for São Paulo. After a rumor that they had resumed the relationship, in an interview with Léo Dias Sarah denied the information.

Some Instagram profiles published the audio of Abadia Vieira. Check out.

