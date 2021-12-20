In audios attributed to Sarah Andrade’s mother, Lucas Viana is detonated. Listen | Column Fabia Oliveira

An audio to which this humble column had access is being attributed to Maria Abadia, mother of the ex-BBB, Sarah Andrade. In it, the matriarch supposedly speaks ill of the ex-son-in-law to fans of the marketing consultant.

“Good morning group. I told her not to go, but she told me: ‘no mom, of course I will. I won’t let go just because of him. Guys, I think that this time God will bless us, he will mainly bless her and I don’t think they’ll come back anymore, okay? He’s not normal”, said Ms. Abadia.

In another audio, the mother of the ex-sister, who is a BOPE police officer, would have said that the model does not deceive her. “He doesn’t deceive me. I am an old-timer, I have traveled many kilometers. He doesn’t deceive me, but God is ahead”, he adds.

On social networks, Lucas and Sarah Andrade no longer follow each other. The ex-Fazenda also no longer follows anyone from the ex-BBB family. The last time the former couple was seen together was leaving the ‘Farofa da Gkay’ hotel, in Fortaleza. At the event, both were already separated, but arrived and left the party together.

Listen up:

