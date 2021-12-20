In Germany, walking from bed to home office now counts as daily commuting to work

In the home office, no sleep face or camera off. During working hours, it’s good to be prepared to interact with colleagues in the office. The video helps to humanize relationships. The microphone should be turned off when not speaking.

According to a statement issued by the court, the man, a local sales manager who worked for a company identified only as “R-GmbH”, was on his way to work “from his bedroom to his home office one floor below” when he slipped and fractured a vertebra.

Initially, says CNN, the insurance company hired by his employer refused to cover the claim, but as he was walking down the stairs for the first time that day, straight to his home office, the court considered the walk “as an activity in the interest of your employer, such as a commute to work”, and therefore insurance should be paid.

In Brazil: After the home office and with a return to the office, companies’ priority is to invest in team development

Changes in labor laws

In June of this year, the report recalls, as a result of extensive work at home during the pandemic, German labor legislation was changed to include more activities carried out at home-offices that would be covered by the company’s insurance, if these activities were in the interest of the employer.

Killian O’Brien, a professor of German law at University College London, said in an interview with CNN, that this change ended what was once a very strict separation in law between domestic activities and those carried out in the workplace.

O’Brien added that following the ruling by the German court, insurers providing legal coverage for work-related injuries would potentially face a significant increase in the number of claims.

Understand:Why some companies decided to keep the home office permanent even after the pandemic

“This is because there is an increase in the category of activities and events you can do (inside the home) that will now be covered, and it seems likely that insurers will therefore have to revise this decision frequently,” the professor told CNN Business.