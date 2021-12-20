In parting tone, FalleN talks about Liquid: “We could do more, but we can’t” | DRAFT5

It seems, really, the passage of Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo by the Team Liquid is coming to an end. This Sunday (19), Verdadeiro posted a kind of retrospective on the team on Twitter, taking stock of the season and praising the teammates.
“My feelings: we work hard all year, we live away from home, we gave our best. We could do more, but we can’t. It is part. 99% also failed“, wrote FalleN.
The True tried to talk a little about each of Liquid’s companions and other members of the organization. The first one was Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip, who, according to FalleN, together with the Brazilian made “the possible and the impossible to try to be champions”.
So much @stewie how much I did everything possible and impossible to try to be champions. There’s so much stuff built up from this whole year that yesterday I couldn’t handle a technical commentary on the game from Stewie and added more fire, hampering both of them. He deserves your affection pic.twitter.com/XdAicdM6Yc
— Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) December 19, 2021
FalleN talked about the disagreement he had with the American on Saturday (18) during the duel against Natus Vincere (NAVI) by BLAST Premier World Final. According to the Brazilian, “there’s so much stuff built up from this whole year that yesterday I couldn’t handle a technical commentary on the game from Stewie and added more fire, making it both a hindrance to both of us.”
The two-time Major Champion, putting on hot rags, said that Stewie2k “deserves your affection” and reported that the discussion video “it doesn’t show my answer and criticizing it so much just for a small sample is unfair, really. Let’s remember all the moments we’ve striven since MIBR, SK and Liquid.”
NAFFLY for me the second guy I met in the game with a natural talent and who just knows how to play the game without even having to struggle. The other was fnx. It was great to be on your team, playing against you was always terrible and I learned a lot from you. you are a 10/10 guy pic.twitter.com/TzULUu8zGI
— Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) December 19, 2021
Another comment that FalleN made to other Liquid players was the comparison he made between Keith “IN F“Markovi and Lincoln”fnx” Lau, saying that the American was “the second guy I met in the game with a natural talent and who, simply, knows how to play without even having to struggle. the other was fnx“.
FalelN also praised Michael “Grim” Wince, calling from “machine“, and elected Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski as the best player “that NA has had”. The Brazilian also thanked former team coach Jason “moses” O’Toole and co-CEO Steve “LiQuiD112″ Arhancet.
In a recent interview with pley.gg, FalleN said that the duel between Liquid and Natus Vincere “it was definitely my last game” for the team. “I believe that now that we have been through these turmoils, we will have more time to talk. It will take us a few days to point out what we want for the future“, completed.
Rumors are circulating behind the scenes that FalleN will once again defend an all-Brazilian cast, which is being titled by the public as “The Last Dance“, which would also feature names like Fernando “fer“Alvarenga and Ricardo”Boltz” Prass