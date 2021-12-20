In Pernambuco, influenza surveillance ‘snoozes’ and only reports a case of the new H3N2 flu eight days after the patient’s positive diagnosis

The month of December started with thousands of cases of influenza A in Rio de Janeiro, and this epidemic of the flu it surprises specialists because it started in the middle of spring and is already spreading to other states on the eve of summer. Even with a health surveillance recognized for its work to detect problems that pose risks to the population, Pernambuco only confirmed and released the first case of influenza A (the type responsible for the current epidemic in some Brazilian states, in addition to Rio de Janeiro) in 2021 eight days after a private laboratory released the patient’s positive result. Another important detail is that the investigation was only initiated because his wife made contact with the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of Pernambuco (Cievs/PE) to inform about flu-like symptoms and her husband’s diagnosis.

The State Department of Health (SES) informed that the private laboratory did not communicate, to the Cievs/PE, about the patient’s result, which should have happened, even though the test was being done in a private service. On the other hand, even given the current scenario of influenza epidemic in some Brazilian states, resulting from a new strain (H3N2 Darwin), the secretariat did not release a technical note to the health units, in order to alert about the need for services to notify the occurrence of cases to the Cievs/PE.

“The events began to be analyzed by the Cievs after the 48-year-old woman had contacted the center. She reported that her husband, the 48-year-old man, had contact with workers from São Paulo who had flu-like symptoms. symptomatology on December 7, having performed an examination in a private laboratory. The result, released on December 10, was positive for influenza A not subtyped and negative for covid-19”, released, in a note, the Health Department of Pernambuco (SES ) last Saturday (18), eight days after the positive test.

Since December 9, at a press conference, the JC questions the SES about the occurrence of influenza in the state. On that date, the Secretary of Health of Pernambuco, André Longo, guaranteed that epidemiological surveillance does not take the results of respiratory virus samples out of sight. “We have done a very significant sampling, as all the testing for srag (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and at our testing centers has considered the entire viral panel, which also includes analysis for influenza. And we have not really seen the occurrence of flu here in the state,” said the secretary on that occasion.

Last Friday (17), the day before SES released the first cases of H3N2 in the state, the report again questioned the state about possible cases of influenza, after doctors reported an increase in the number of people with compatible flu symptoms with the H3N2 Darwin strain, in health units, which did not positive for covid-19. “We still don’t detect influenza,” said the executive secretary of Health Surveillance of SES, Patricia Ismael, on the 17th. However, on Saturday (18), SES announced the first three cases of the year of H3N2, days after the virus is already circulating in Pernambuco.

What would have happened? A surveillance failure? Questioned by JC, the secretariat informs that “the confirmation of certain diseases must be carried out in a laboratory recognized by the Ministry of Health (MS), and influenza is one of them – in the case reported, the positive result of the 48-year-old man for non-subtyped influenza A was in a private unit, not recognized by the MS, requiring an investigation carried out by the Cievs Pernambuco and Recife”. In addition, the SES emphasizes that “it maintains an open channel with health services, health professionals and the general population to receive information of health interest and to carry out the due verification. Finally, it ratifies that, when informed of this occurrence by the woman A 48-year-old health professional, in partnership with the municipality of residence of the patients, responsible for the investigation, carried out all procedures to investigate the situation and provide the society with a proper response in the shortest time possible”.

The SES statement is strange because the confirmation of influenza, according to the folder, cannot be done by a private laboratory. In other words, are there other cases, detected in private units, that may have escaped the eyes of surveillance? For medical epidemiologist Ana Brito, a researcher at Fiocruz Pernambuco, it is not necessary for a confirmation to be made by a public laboratory. “On the contrary: all units, all research institutes, whether private or public, are required to register the diagnosis of a disease with compulsory notification. It is evident that there is a clear negligence on the part of state and municipal managers in facing a disease that was already being announced, as there is a global connection. Influenza was not expected at this time in the southern hemisphere, but given the explosion of cases in the northern hemisphere, it would be inevitable that the flu would not arrive”, highlights Ana Brito .

The epidemiologist emphasizes that health surveillance is the first service that has to be alert and prepared to identify cases, in order to try to inhibit the spread of diseases, such as influenza, with sanitary barriers. “It’s the same discussion we have for covid-19. We will never prevent the introduction of a respiratory transmitted virus, but it is possible to delay the spread and significantly reduce transmission between people if there is rapid detection. it is possible to guide, in a timely manner, whoever has symptoms, regarding care and measures such as physical distance, use of mask, hand and face hygiene”, he emphasizes.

Reported cases of H3N2 flu in Pernambuco

The Health Department of Pernambuco (SES) confirmed, on Saturday (18), three cases of influenza A (H3N2). The occurrences involve a 38-year-old woman, who works in Recife and lives in Itambé, and another 48, from the capital of Pernambuco, who had laboratory results for the virus, as well as a 48-year-old man, also from Recife, confirmed by clinical and epidemiological criteria. All had mild symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat and headache, weakness and joint pain, and did not require hospitalization. “The investigation of the cases has been carried out by the Strategic Information Centers for Health Surveillance in Pernambuco (Cievs/PE) and Recife”, says SES.

According to the secretariat, the occurrences began to be analyzed by the Cievs after the 48-year-old woman had contacted the center. She reported that her husband, a 48-year-old man, had contact with workers from São Paulo who had flu-like symptoms. He began to show symptoms on December 7, having been examined in a private laboratory. The result, released on December 10, was positive for non-subtyped influenza A and negative for covid-19.

The 38-year-old woman, an employee of the couple and not vaccinated for influenza, began to show symptoms on December 11, and the 48-year-old woman, who confirms having been vaccinated, on December 14th. Both deny travel. The collection of biological material took place on December 16, and the analysis was carried out by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Pernambuco (Lacen-PE). As both had positive laboratory results for influenza A (H3N2), it was possible to close the case of men with the disease as well, based on clinical and epidemiological criteria.

“Pernambuco has an active epidemiological investigation system that permanently analyzes which viruses are circulating in the state. Upon receiving this report, all the necessary measures were taken to understand what the occurrence was about. This finding only reinforces the importance of using the virus. mask and hand hygiene, attitudes that help to prevent various diseases, such as influenza and covid-19. Anyone with respiratory symptoms should also try to get tested for covid-19, in addition to remaining in isolation during the period symptomatic”, says the State Secretary of Health, André Longo.