In response to Bolsonaro, Anvisa servers make a video naming who approved the vaccine

posted on 12/19/2021 5:47 PM / updated on 12/19/2021 5:55 PM

With posters in hand and showing their faces, Anvisa servers participated in an action by the Association of Anvisa Servers (Univisa) in support of the decision to approve the vaccination of children aged five to 11 years. This was a reaction to the statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that he unofficially asked for the names of those responsible for approving the vaccination of children.

In a short video, they answer the question “do you want to know the names of those responsible for approving the vaccine?”. It’s almost two minutes of a sequence of photos of the employees themselves stating “I’m an Anvisa server. I approved the vaccine!”.

Two days ago, Univisa released a note of repudiation of attempts to intimidate Anvisa’s technical staff. She called the president’s speech “denying and unscientific” and said the fact that the president wanted to publicize the names of servers was not in a “republican interest.” Therefore, it should draw the attention of regulatory authorities.

“It shows itself as a threat of retaliation that, not finding institutional means to do so, uses the incitement to the citizen, an openly fascist method and whose results can be tragic and violent, putting the lives and physical integrity of civil servants at risk. An attitude that demonstrates contempt for the constitutional principles of Public Administration, for the technical decisions of the agency and for the lives of its servants,” they wrote.

Elsewhere, the association recognizes the work of the technicians and defends the speed and rigor of the analysis. He also recalls that, in addition to Anvisa, the surveys had the participation of the Brazilian Association of Public Health (Abrasco), Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology (SBPT), Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Brazilian Society of Immunology (SBI) and the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP).