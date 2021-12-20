In serious condition, Maurílio is transferred from a hospital in Goiânia

the countryman Mauril, from the duo with Luiza, was transferred from hospitals in Goiânia. The singer has been hospitalized in the ICU in serious condition since December 15, after suffering three cardiac arrests and presenting a picture of pulmonary thromboembolism.

According to the medical bulletin released earlier this afternoon, Maurílio had an improvement. what made the transfer possible. “Although he is still in serious condition, he has stable health conditions. The framework allowed the transfer, as planned from the beginning, to the IOG, where he will continue his treatment with coverage by the patient’s health plan. The transfer took place safely, due to records of favorable conditions”, says the statement.

The hospital also reported on the singer’s last 24 hours. “It was possible to turn off the medications to maintain pressure, meaning greater clinical stability. Maurílio remains intubated, breathing spontaneously, only with the support of a mechanical ventilator. He is still on hemodialysis, with good renal function response during the period, he underwent a cranial tomography this Sunday (19), showing inflammation and edema in the central nervous system, already evaluated by the neurology team.”

