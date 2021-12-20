In steady fall, Ibovespa loses 105,000 points with fear about omicron | finance

At the start of a week shortened by Christmas Eve, on Friday, the Ibovespa it does not show strength to extricate itself from the negative external environment, where financial agents reinforce the search for protective assets in the wake of concerns about the variant omicron of the new coronavirus. Thus, the index operates in a steady decline in today’s trading session, losing the mark of 105 thousand points.

Around 12:50 pm, the Ibovespa registered a drop of 2.48%, to 104,546 points, at the lowest intraday levels. The index has not traded below 105,000 points since trading on December 3rd. The financial volume, at the same time, was BRL 8.30 billion, with a projected turnover of BRL 23.51 billion at the end of the day.

The rapid advance of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus around the world and the adoption of restriction measures to try to contain the spread of the strain weigh on the mood of financial agents today. Over the weekend, in the Netherlands, partial restriction measures were adopted: restaurants, leisure facilities and non-essential shops will be closed until January 14th.

In New York, the Dow Jones operates at a fall of 1.77%, the S&P 500 retreats 1.57% and the Nasdaq is down 1.39%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 drops 1.41%. The main references on the London, Frankfurt and Paris stock exchanges fell by 1.08%, 1.81% and 0.90%, respectively.

According to Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, even if booster doses are effective in reducing medical risks, a rapid spread of omicron could still overwhelm health systems and force countries to follow the Netherlands and adopt restrictions economically. more harmful.

In its negative scenario, there would be a 1% drop in GDP in the eurozone and the UK in the first quarter of 2022, rather than modest growth, if Dutch-style restrictions are imposed and maintained through January.

In this context, the most sensitive actions to the news related to the pandemic are penalized on Monday’s trading session. CVC ON leads the Ibovespa falls, down 6.91%, Azul PN drops 4.25% and Gol PN loses 2.48%.

The omicron also imposes significant drops in oil prices, with fears that new restrictions will have an impact on the global demand for energy. Recently, the Brent futures contract for February operated at a fall of 4.30%, to US$ 70.37 a barrel, which contributed to the negative performance of shares in the oil and gas sector in Brazil.

Petrobras ON and PN registered declines of 2.37% and 3.41%, respectively, while PetroRio ON shares fell 5.12%. Vibra ON lost 2.13%, Ultrapar ON dropped 4.61% and Cosan ON shares operated at a decrease of 3.07%.

Also weighing in on investor sentiment today, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he will oppose his party’s nearly $2 trillion infrastructure package, which likely ends the chances of passing the core bill on the economic agenda. Joe Biden.

Thus, Goldman Sachs points out that the approval of “Build Back Better” is no longer the base scenario of the institution. “In light of our changed fiscal assumptions, we are reducing our real GDP forecast for 2022: 2% in the first quarter (from 3% before), 3% in the second quarter (from 3.5%) and 2.75% in the third (by 3%),” says the institution’s economics team, led by Jan Hatzius.

Among the positive highlights, BRF ON shares rose 2.00%, continuing gains after the announcement of the follow on billionaire last week. Minerva ON advances 1.72% and JBS ON gains 1.19%, also reinforcing the good moment in the animal protein sector on the Brazilian stock exchange.

The term structure of the yield curve adjusts with future rates falling sharply on Monday, amid tension among investors that the micron variant of the coronavirus could hasten a slowdown in global activity. In addition, the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin shows further signs of re-anchoring inflation expectations to the targets for the relevant horizon.

Around 1:25 pm, the Interfinancial Deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 had dropped from 11.80% in the previous adjustment to 11.62%; that of the DI for January 2024 dropped from 11.10% to 10.97%; that of the DI for January 2025 had a firm drop from 10.76% to 10.63%; and that of the DI for January 2027 decreased from 10.62% to 10.53%.

“What is observed in the interest market is a dismantling of long positions in inflation”, points out the partner of a manager, who prefers not to be identified. “The interest rate is retreating abroad, oil is falling 5%. The future rates here have to operate in a fall, after having risen well in the last few days.”

At the same time as above, the projected yield on the US Treasury bond (Treasury) maturing in ten years decreased from 1.407% at the previous close to 1.378%.

Domestically, the Focus indicated a retreat in the median of projections for official inflation in 2023 and 2024. In the edition released earlier, the bulletin showed that the median for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2023 fell from 3 .46% to 3.40% and for 2024 it decreased from 3.09% to 3%. For 2022, the mid-point had a marginal increase, from 5.02% to 5.03%, while for 2021 it decreased from 10.05% to 10.04%.

According to an analysis by the chief economist of Ativa Investimentos, Étore Sanchez, the Focus survey brought “significant drops” to inflation “given the horizon and the relative stability in the GDP and interest rate perspectives”.

“We can say that the re-anchoring process has started, since [o IPCA para] 2023 is still above the target”, points out Sanchez. “Overall, this brings relief from pressures on super bulls for Selic.” Ativa maintains the projection that the BC will raise the base rate by 1.5 percentage points at the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meetings in February and March, leaving it at 12.25%.

Market agents also remain attentive to discussions on the 2022 Budget. The work of the Mixed Budget Committee (CMO), which was supposed to consider the final report this morning, has been suspended so that members can read the text and negotiate adjustments in the opinion prepared by Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ). The collegiate must analyze the report tomorrow from 10 am.

The document was criticized due to the increase in resources destined to the electoral fund and the forecast of the amount sent to the education area. “When they announced the postponement of voting, interest rates worsened, but they returned everything”, notes the market professional mentioned above.