In the crosshairs of Palmeiras, Yuri Alberto is not thrilled with Zenit’s proposal; Inter plays hardball in business

Palmeiras’ target for next season, forward Yuri Alberto also has an official proposal from Zenit, which plans to pay up to 18 million euros (BRL 116 million) for the athlete. The 20-year-old, however, was not thrilled with the prospect of switching from Internacional to Russian football. The information was disclosed by Bruno Andrade, from UOL.

With an eye on the striker, Alviverde sent an official proposal to Colorado last Thursday (16) in the amount of 10 million euros (R$ 64 million, at the current price), in addition to the inclusion of four more players in the deal: Victor Luis, Kuscevic, Matheus Fernandes and Luiz Adriano.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

The expectation on the part of Palestra in closing the contract would be the presence of shirt 10 in the exchange. Leaving the club, Luiz will not be part of Verdão’s plans for the next season. Revealed in the Inter youth categories, the center forward had a victorious passage through Porto Alegre, where he won the Club World Cup in 2006.

Despite Verdão’s desire for Yuri Alberto, Internacional plays hard in negotiating to release the player, who is valued at 20 million euros by the club. In 2021, the shirt 11 of the team from Rio Grande do Sul scored 19 goals and gave four assists in 55 games played.

Seeking names for the center forward position, Palmeiras already has a hit underway with Rafael Navarro, Botafogo’s standout in the 2021 Championship Series B title campaign. After failing to settle the contract renewal with Alvinegro from Rio de Janeiro, the striker must land in São Paulo next Tuesday (21) to undergo exams and sign a contract.

READ MORE