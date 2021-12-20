“In the pandemic, the STF acts in the Executive’s vacuum”, says Marco Aurélio Mello to Correio

posted on 12/20/2021 05:52 / updated on 12/20/2021 05:54



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Recently replaced by former Federal Attorney General and former Justice Minister André Mendonça, in the 11th seat of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), retired Minister Marco Aurélio Mello has just reactivated his registration with the sectional of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) of Rio de Janeiro. He will act as a reviewer, which means that he will remain attentive to the country’s relevant issues.

In recent days, an issue that displeased him was the enactment, by Congress, of changes in the Constitution that authorize the federal government to postpone the payment of court orders — public sector debts recognized by the courts. In an interview with Correio, Mello says that this “is not the example that the State should set”, since “the common citizen has 24 hours” to pay his debts, “under penalty of having assets pledged”.

Mendonça’s move to the Supreme Court was commemorated by Mello, for whom it is important that the new magistrate “realize the greatness of the judge’s mission”. Regarding the “terribly evangelical” profile, cited by President Jair Bolsonaro as a requirement to be nominated for a vacancy in the Court, the jurist classifies it as a “rise of rhetoric that ended up creating difficulties” for Mendonça — because of political resistance, he almost expected five months to sit in the Senate.

About the role of the Supreme in the covid-19 pandemic, Mello says that the court has acted in the “vacuum left by the Executive”. The main excerpts from the interview are as follows:

Has the STF acted to ensure the adoption of adequate measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic? Why this protagonism of the Court?

He ends up acting in a vacuum. And as the threat or injury to rights cannot be removed from the Judiciary’s assessment, it obviously acts, even implying, as in this case of the vaccination certificate, wear and tear on the national Executive. The national executive should have adopted the measures, as several countries have adopted.

Is the performance of the STF to maintain the Democratic Rule of Law satisfactory?

The Supreme, at times, needs to be counter-majoritarian and adopt positions that are not to the liking of society in general. It’s your role. The STF is custodian of the Federal Constitution. He has been seeking to maintain the intangibility of this basic document, which is the Charter of the Republic.

President Bolsonaro has again said that he can play outside the four lines of the Constitution, in yet another threat to the Supreme Court. Since the redemocratization process, have you ever seen something similar between the heads of the Republic and the STF?

The president has an unbridled manner of acting and goes for the outburst of rhetoric, which doesn’t really contribute to the perfection of understanding. But I attribute, and still do, to a burst of rhetoric. In other words, something unfeasible, because democracy is here to stay and, step by step, it is being strengthened.

During the height of the crisis between Bolsonaro and STF, did you ever fear a possible institutional rupture?

No, not afraid. Right now, the media reported that a retired general (Fernando Azevedo e Silva, former defense minister) would be called to provide services (in the Superior Electoral Court), of course not in uniform, to prevent a coup. Now, if we depend on that, in Brazil, we will have to summon reserveists to serve in the Judiciary and then the Judiciary hires a troop. This is not the way to resolve a possible mismatch of understanding between Powers.

The Constitution has undergone several changes since it was enacted. Important changes, such as the pension reform and, now, the possibility for the government to postpone the payment of court orders. Can this Constitution still be called “citizen”?

First, when you think about the Constitution, you imagine a stable document, a document edited to be in effect for an indefinite period. What did we have in our 1988 Constitution? More than a hundred constitutional amendments. I even joke that once a citizen went into a bookstore and tried to buy a copy of the Constitution, and the clerk simply said that that bookstore didn’t work with periodicals.

Is this constitutional amendment that allows the federal government to postpone the payment of court orders correct?

Is it possible to go so far as to recognize the debt and simply schedule that you will pay it back when you want? No. What does the Federal Constitution provide? The common citizen has 24 hours, summoned to pay, under penalty of having assets pledged. The state is 18 months old — and it doesn’t pay. We had, after the 1988 Constitution, several moratoria. So, the debt is being pushed, which is growing more and more. There, it is said that there are no resources to satisfy the request — and through a court order, a ruling by the Judiciary, assuming that the process has been processed for some years. This really does not imply the example that the State should set.

Do you believe that the changes brought by the PEC of Precatório will be judicialized?

The Judiciary always has the protocol open to those who feel harmed by an act of the State, by an act of the government. And it all ends up in the Judiciary, which pays an incredible price for its performance — but, wait!, it’s democracy and the Democratic Rule of Law. What cannot be done, because there would be a violation of a constitutional clause, is to exclude from the scrutiny of the Judiciary damage to the right or threat of damage to the right, and this last clause justifies the existence of injunctions and injunctions.

At the end of November, the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee approved the admissibility of the proposed amendment to the Constitution, which alters, from 75 to 70 years, the mandatory retirement age for justices of the Supreme Court, other Superior Courts and the Court of Auditors of the Union (TCU). What is your opinion?

I was ready to retire in 2016, at 70. The Bengal PEC came and I left after turning 75. Now, this new proposal is wrong, first, because it does not give equal treatment to the state servants, that is, it leaves out the civil servants, and only considered compliance with the reduction of expulsion from 75 to 70 for the Judiciary. Secondly, what we need, in Brazil, is mainly public men who observe the existing rules. These comings and goings are not healthy for the desired stability, legal security. I don’t see this proposal with good eyes and the withdrawal is in a short space of time.

A day after the House Commission approved the PEC that reduces the mandatory retirement age of STF ministers, the House created a special commission to analyze another PEC — it increases the maximum age for nominees to the Supreme from 65 to 70 years. There are rumors that the idea would be to facilitate the appointment of allies of President Bolsonaro. Do you agree?

I don’t believe that’s the goal. I believe that this increase stems from the fact that the expulsion from the 70s was changed to the 75. And then, if that’s what it is, it’s an organic proposal, a proposal that is in harmony with the increase in the expulsion order. I don’t see how to aim at a certain result, a result as if practically the constitutional amendment had the names of beneficiaries and harmed. I don’t see how to start from this assumption, which aims to give the President of the Republic the nomination of other members. I believe the president is satisfied with the two nominations that took place. I was at the Supreme Court to honor the inauguration of Minister André Mendonça. It was a replacement that made me happy.

Speaking of André Mendonça, he is a ‘terribly evangelical’ minister, according to President Bolsonaro. Is this profile consistent with that of a member of the STF?

Another outburst of rhetoric by the president, which ended up creating mishaps for the Senate nominee. I trust that André Mendonça will be a great judge and that, with his cape over his shoulders, he will have a performance that suits him well. One thing was André Mendonça as assistant to the President of the Republic, at the Ministry of Justice; another as a lawyer for the Union, and another as a judge. Being a judge is a sublime mission, and whoever is one must realize the greatness of that mission. That’s what I expect from André Mendonça. So much so that, breaking even what I normally do, I went into his possession to reveal that I bet on his performance as a judge.

About the current stage of the relationship between the Powers, after a period of great turmoil, how do you analyze it?

It came from the Federal Constitution that the Republic is on a tripod. A tripod constituted by the three Powers, which, according to the Constitution, are harmonious and independent. With each one acting in their area, not exceeding the limits established in the Constitution, we will have a social advance.

Successive polls reflect low popular approval ratings for the work of the STF. What do you attribute this to?

If I were there, I would re-examine my votes. And that’s what I said a moment ago: sometimes, the Supreme Court has to be against the majority, it has to adopt a posture that goes against the popular desire, but it has the greatest duty, which is to preserve the Constitution. The Supreme cannot create an on-call criterion to meet a population’s desire.

After five months of retirement, what is life like without the weight of the supreme gown?

It really is lighter. But, with the judicative office, I never worried about coming home and not being able to sleep. I’ve been in collegiate judging for 42 years, and on the front lines, getting to grips with it. Today, I have all the time in the world and I have no time, because I have a very rich activity as a citizen, and I take care of my reading, I take care of my things, I take care of the nature where I live. I am living at the height of my 75 years, very satisfied, very lightly.

After retirement from the STF, do you continue to dedicate yourself to law?

I reactivated my registration at the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) branch in Rio de Janeiro. And I was happy, because I will stay with the number I had. It was 21 thousand and something, and today it is 60 thousand, 70 thousand. Not to advocate for a forum, but I would be available, if triggered, to think about the right and issue my conviction about any conflict of interest. That is, to act as a reviewer.