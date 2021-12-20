In Um Lugar ao Sol, Lara kisses Christian and is chased away by Mateus: ‘It’s over’ · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will steal a kiss from Lara (Andréia Horta) and will cause the end of the girl’s marriage in Um Lugar ao Sol. nine from Globo. “It’s over,” the shoemaker will react to the confession.

In the next chapters of the serial, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will approach the businessman — not knowing that he is, in fact, her ex-boyfriend. The two will end up exchanging kisses. Guilty, the young woman will tell about the “adventure” to Matthew.

“My first reaction was to ask him to leave, to stop calling me, invading our lives. I needed, I wanted to get right with you, and I still do. And that’s why I need to tell you that Renato kissed me”, she will begin.

“Can it be repeated?”, the cobbler will ask in disbelief. “Actually, it all happened very quickly and, before I knew it, he…”, the Minas Gerais woman will reply. “Please, listen to me. The last thing I want in the world is to humiliate you, but…”, the girl will add.

Matthew will retort in disgust: “But what? Speak”. Lara, then, will play regretful and worried about the boy: “It’s just that I couldn’t go on without telling you the truth. I couldn’t look into your eyes without…”.

“If that’s your concern, don’t worry! It’s over! It’s over! At least try to be honest in this. Stop coming after me and assume. Assume you were the one who destroyed this story”, will shoot Marie’s father (Maju Lima) .

Mateus will also advise the woman: “Your love is not here in this city. The adrenaline, the poison, the madness of Rio: you need that. Just as you need this guy, who apparently is the perfect reincarnation of his brother. One steals the money the other and now the other steals one’s girlfriend. Nice story. Good luck.”

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

