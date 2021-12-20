‘indirect’ to SPFC and hair care

The player Alexandre Pato and his wife, the presenter Rebeca Abravanel caused in the “Programa do Silvio Santos”, on SBT, shown today. Free in the ball market, the forward sent an “indirect” to São Paulo. Patricia, on the other hand, “delivered” a habit of her husband.

The couple participated in two games, the “Four Seconds Game” and the “Three Clues Game”. Between rounds, the two talked about plans for the future and “barred” on each other.

Without a club after the end of his tie with Orlando City, Pato took the opportunity to try for a spot on Rogério Ceni’s team. After terminating the contract with Tricolor in August 2020, due to problems with coach Fernando Diniz, the striker did not rule out a return to the club.

“He’s thinking about whether he’s going to stay in Brazil, whether he’s going to return to the United States. He’s still thinking about it, negotiating…”, said presenter Patrícia Abravanel, daughter of Silvio Santos and sister of Rebeca.

“It’s still under negotiation. I don’t know yet, but I saw that there are a lot of São Paulo here…”, Alexandre Pato said, who didn’t give further details about his future.

Shortly thereafter, Rebeca “denounced” a habit of her husband: not washing her hair. Asked about three things he normally uses, Pato chose shampoo. The wife, however, insisted on “refuting” Pato, and said that she asks the player to rinse his hair.

“He washes his hair once a month. Seriously. I have to ask him to wash his hair. He has the nerve to talk shampoo,” revealed Rebeca.

“I have a lot of hair to wash, just like her. (…) I don’t know who said that washing my hair so much was not good. Then I take care of my hair, and I think I believe in that”, explained Pato.

“This hair you’re seeing there, it’s been about two months”, completed the presenter.

Pato won the fight against his wife, and the couple said goodbye wishing the audience and viewers happy holidays.

