Inflation at Christmas Dinner: Find Out How to Replace More Expensive Foods

High inflation continues to be an obstacle for the budget of many Brazilian families and, this end of the year, it has affected many products of the Christmas dinner. According to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV IBRE), the prices of some of the main items in the Christmas dinner and in the gift list increased, on average, 5.39%. There are cases, however, of much more significant rises.

Whole chicken, for example, soared 24.28% in the year and remained at the top of the list of foods that most pressure the pocket, followed by eggs (17.79%), olives (15.13%), beef ( 14.72%) and wheat flour (13.70%).

See table with data on the main foods in the high supper

Economist Matheus Peçanha explains that the rise is mainly due to climate problems and the rise in the exchange rate. “Furthermore, logistical increases, such as diesel and electricity, make the production line of some foods of animal origin more expensive, for example,” says Peçanha.

To circumvent this high, the expert recommends that consumers research well before buying any product and try to make replacements, when possible. “It’s also worth joining the cash-and-carry fashion. Suddenly, it is possible to get some wholesale discounts”, he concludes.

In this way, the metropolises prepared a list with cheaper recipes and substitutions so that you can have a rich and affordable Christmas Eve.

Check out the list below:

Input

Codfish dumpling: substitute for another fish, such as ray or hake fillet

With hake (24 servings): R$ 14

– Hake R$ 34 kg

With cod (24 servings): R$ 26

– Cod BRL 109 per kg

Savings: BRL 75