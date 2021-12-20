Influenza vaccination to be suspended in Salvador on Monday | Bahia

Vaccination against Influenza will be suspended on Monday (20), in Salvador. The information was released by the city of Bahia, which explained that counting will be done to count the remaining doses.

This Sunday (19), the municipal health secretary, Leo Prates, said he requested 300,000 doses of the vaccine against Influenza for the Ministry of Health.

The request was made last Friday (17), through a letter addressed to the Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga.

In the letter, Leo Prates asked that the doses be sent to contain the increase in cases of Influenza H3N2 in the capital of Bahia.

According to the secretary, in 2021 the campaign reached 58% vaccination coverage and about 747,000 doses were applied.

Salvador registered, on Saturday (18), the second case of death caused by Influenza A H3N2. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the victim was an 84-year-old man who lived in Colinas de Periperi, a suburban region of the Bahian capital.

Despite confirming the information, the SMS did not inform the date of death or whether the man had been vaccinated against the disease. According to the city hall, he had classic symptoms such as fever, runny nose, respiratory distress and dyspnea. The flu picture evolved into Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and he did not resist. There are no details on where he was hospitalized.

On Wednesday (16), the Bahia Health Department recorded the first death, of an 80-year-old elderly woman, who also lived in Salvador and was not vaccinated against influenza.

The flu vaccine still does not have an action against this specific version of the Influenza A H3N2 virus that has caused outbreaks in Brazil, the Darwin variant.

Altogether, in Salvador 170 cases of influenza have been confirmed, among various subtypes. Of these, at least 15 progressed to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and required hospitalization.

On Tuesday (14), the Health Secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, confirmed that the Bahian capital is experiencing an outbreak of flu. In July, the city opened the flu vaccination to the general public, but adherence to the campaign was low.

The strategy was resumed on Friday (17), with a joint effort, and had an intense flow at the posts. According to the SMS, more than 72 thousand people attended the 90 places where the dose was applied.

On the same day, the flu in the Pau Miúdo neighborhood was reopened and currently the city has two units to receive people with flu symptoms. According to Mayor Bruno Reis, the flu in Ilha de Maré will reopen next week, but the date has not been disclosed.

This Saturday, vaccination against Influenza is only available for children aged six months to 5 years, 11 months and 29 days, residing in Salvador, at the 5th Health Center, which works as a fixed point and drive-thru, from 8 am to 4 pm . It is necessary that parents or guardians take the SUS card in Salvador and vaccination card for the little ones to access the immunizing agent.

In the private network, the Association of Hospitals and Health Services admits the flu outbreak. The problem began to be identified about 15 days ago.

The association also informs that in the 14 general hospitals of the private network in Salvador, they are not overcrowded, but they have already reinforced the number of staff and beds.

The State Epidemiological Surveillance bulletin recommends the intensification of vaccination in municipalities that still have stocks of the immunizing agent. Doses should be offered to priority groups not vaccinated during the 2021 campaign.

The priority group is composed of children between 6 months and 6 years old; pregnant and postpartum women; people aged 60 years and over; indigenous peoples and quilombolas; population deprived of liberty; adolescents under socio-educational measures; people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities.

In Bahia, according to data from the Ministry of Health’s Influenza Panel, 5,635,200 doses of the Influenza vaccine were distributed and 4,838,703 were applied during the Influenza Campaign in 2021, reaching an average coverage of 94.3%. In 2020, the average coverage reached 93.55% of the target audience.

