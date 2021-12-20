interval for application of the 3rd dose is reduced to 4 months

posted on 12/20/2021 1:06 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), announced, this Monday (20/12), the reduction of the interval for the application of the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19. From December 21, those who completed the vaccination cycle four months ago can receive a booster dose of the immunizing agent.

Previously, the period between the second and third dose was five months, with the exception of immunosuppressed patients, the interval is 28 days. The reduction of the period for the application of the booster of the vaccine occurred after signaling by the Ministry of Health.

The news was disclosed by the governor on his Twitter account. To receive the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present the vaccination card with the two doses applied and a document with a photo.