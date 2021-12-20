Is it flu or Covid-19? Expert explains differences between infections

Cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and body: is it really flu or Covid-19? Since the emergence of the coronavirus in late 2019, this doubt has become a constant among people. After all, we are referring to symptoms that, until then, were common and not very alarming and that, now, cause insecurity and fear wherever they manifest themselves.











Despite this, after a short period of pandemic, people began to identify some differences between the infections and doubts lessened a bit. Loss of smell and taste, for example, are strong indications that the malaise was caused by the coronavirus. Factor that helped and still helps people to know if it’s flu or Covid-19.

Influenza outbreak was caused by mutation in variant

However, a variant of the flu virus, H3N3, has recently mutated in Australia and has been spreading around the world. The new strain has already arrived in Brazil and significantly increased the queues for medical care in hospitals.

All because the number of people vaccinated against the flu has dropped in recent months and, even those who have the proper immunization, may suffer a little more with this variant. Since the current vaccines still do not have direct assets to fight the new strain. However, despite these flagrant lack of protection, infections generated by H3N3 cause the same effects as a common flu and, for now, the situation is not serious, but it deserves attention.

The big question at the moment, however, is whether a possible infection is flu or Covid-19. To better explain how each virus acts in our body, what they cause and what is the best attitude to be taken, the infectologist, Dr. Ricardo Paul Kosop, answered some questions about the matter. Check out:

“Since the symptoms are very similar, that is, they can all manifest as cough, runny nose and sometimes even fever, among other respiratory events, clinically it is very difficult to differentiate between a simple exacerbated allergic rhinosinusitis and a flu picture by the influenza virus or even by Covid-19”, explains the doctor.

The best way to clear all doubts and find out if it’s the flu or Covid-19 is still testing. “Since we are in a pandemic, any and all so-called new respiratory symptoms must be investigated to confirm or deny the diagnosis of Covid-19, as this is the virus with the greatest circulation at the moment and has a great collective impact. Therefore, the test helps both in the diagnosis and treatment of the patient, as well as in the isolation of him and his contacts”, adds Dr. Kosop.

Preventive care, however, is the same in both cases. The use of masks, constant cleaning of hands and surfaces and the escape of agglomerations are the main ways to prevent the spread of both the flu and Covid-19. Vaccination, in both cases, is also the safest way to avoid serious cases and hospitalizations.

Source: Dr. Ricardo Paul Kosop, infectious disease physician and member of the Doctoralia