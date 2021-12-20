ITA Failure Eliminates Expectation of ‘Fourth Force’ in Brazilian Air Industry – Economy

BRASILIA and SÃO PAULO – With the suspension of ITA operation, less than six months after starting to fly, another attempt by the Brazilian market to get out of dependence on the “triad” Latam, Gol and Azul did not take off. She wasn’t the first to try this barrier: it’s worth remembering that, last year, Avianca Brasil went bankrupt – the company’s assets were auctioned a few months ago.

second economist Juan Ferres, specialized in regulation, the problem in the Brazilian market is not necessarily one of concentration. According to him, the problem is the high operating costs. “The Brazilian system works, but it is much more expensive than in the rest of the world. It’s inefficient, it’s costly,” said Ferres.

The concentration in three companies, as in Brazil, is not uncommon in other countries, as the segment is capital intensive, which implies more risks. Brazil, in particular, brings more difficulties for those who want to settle down. About 50% of an airline’s costs are pegged to the dollar, which has exploded around here.

At the same time, the country has the most expensive fuel in the world, one of the most complex and highest taxes on the planet, in addition to being marked by a huge rate of judicialization. “Brazil does not have a more concentrated market than the rest of the world. There are three major airlines in the country. Could there be more? Certainly yes. But, in the world, when looking at routes and airports, there is concentration, it is part of the business”, said Ferres.

regulation problems

In addition to costs, another domestic problem is related to indirect costs, according to the economist: the regulation of airport management is constantly changing. Most of the time, those who bear these obstacles financially are the airlines.

The decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to determine that the passenger is barred without proof of immunization against covid-19, after many had already purchased tickets, is a recent example. “It’s up to the airline to pay for the hotel during the quarantine period,” he explained. Long lines at airports due to customs issues are also a risk for airlines, as many transit passengers end up losing connection because of the delay.

“The set of inefficiencies in the sector is a huge problem and the problems are not just those of government agencies. Many of them still appear on land, at airports, even after privatization. The judicial cost of baggage diversion in Brazil is very high”, he pointed out. “Overall, there are ill-defined rules about who is responsible for what.”

ITA difficulties

It is in a complex market like this that ITA arrived, inexperienced in the sector. The company did not have a differential, a competitive business model in relation to others. For example, Gol arrived on the market with the “low cost” strategy, and Azul entered to explore certain routes with smaller aircraft, evaluated André Castellini, partner at Bain & Company.

Ita started its operations in the middle of the pandemic, and soon after a fierce dispute between Azul, Latam and Gol for the “patrimony” of Avianca, a company that had the muscle to operate in the domestic market, but which, according to analysts, made a mistake when entering the international market, where competition is even more aggressive.

“Ita arrived without exploring a market niche or any differential from the point of view of economic rationality”, he assesses Felipe Bonsenso, partner at Bonsenso Advogados and specialized in aviation. According to him, there was a differential focused on the passenger, such as free baggage handling, going against the grain of what aviation is today, charging everything separately, precisely to cover costs.

“He’s a new guy in the market, at a challenging time, and he’s being beaten. What you have to do is put in much more capital if you want to keep this operation going. There is no consolidation in a sector like this in just three months”, assessed Ferres. “Aviation is for those who have breath and size.”

Bus connection

For the economist, the company sought demand through an unexpected offer. The idea of ​​creating new points of interest for flights with the support of its Itapemirim bus fleet led to the launch of routes from cities with low demand, but it created several options for routes along the nearest highways. “Ita designed a logic to use the bus to fill the flight that would not be feasible today, but passengers have to learn that this possibility exists.”

To make matters worse, in recent months, all costs – aviation and road transport – have soared because of the rise in the dollar, inflation and fuel. “The company is suffering a shock that is complicated for the sector. To give you an idea, aviation fuel rose almost 90% this year”, he pointed out. In addition to the cost, there is still no time for this passenger to make massive use of the new routes, according to the expert. “The plane leaves empty and the bill doesn’t close.”