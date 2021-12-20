It’s been a long time since AAA PC has been seen as bad as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, says Digital Foundry • Eurogamer.com

Raju Singh 28 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on It’s been a long time since AAA PC has been seen as bad as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, says Digital Foundry • Eurogamer.com 0 Views

Warns that the best not even buy the game.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the latest AAA PC port and according to members of the Digital Foundry, things have not gone for the best and leave warnings to followers that it is probably best to stay away from the game.

Even though Square Enix manages to improve the game through updates and that different players suffer varying intensity of the problems, Digital Foundry warns that no game should be released in this state and that everyone should be aware of its current performance.

Alex Battaglia wrote on Twitter that he wouldn’t be covering the PC version due to the constant hiccups and performance issues in Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC, even going so far as to say it’s the worst AAA port for PC in a long time and appeals to people don’t buy it until it’s improved.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

John Linneman of Digital Foundry reacted to his colleague’s words by writing that the PC port is terrible.

As he says, the cinematic presentation that is so essential for Final Fantasy 7 Remake is completely compromised by the performance to the hiccups and that performance was captured with an RTX 3090 accompanied by a 10900k, but still only able to run the game at 1080p.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Metaverse Horizon Worlds has already registered first case of sexual harassment

If Mark Zuckerberg is really looking to start the metaverse as a new reality, he’s …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved