It’s been a long time since AAA PC has been seen as bad as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, says Digital Foundry • Eurogamer.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the latest AAA PC port and according to members of the Digital Foundry, things have not gone for the best and leave warnings to followers that it is probably best to stay away from the game.

Even though Square Enix manages to improve the game through updates and that different players suffer varying intensity of the problems, Digital Foundry warns that no game should be released in this state and that everyone should be aware of its current performance.

Alex Battaglia wrote on Twitter that he wouldn’t be covering the PC version due to the constant hiccups and performance issues in Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC, even going so far as to say it’s the worst AAA port for PC in a long time and appeals to people don’t buy it until it’s improved.

As I mentioned – I am not covering FFVIIR – yet the stutters that happen as you immediately get in game rendered graphics are just unacceptable.

Anyone testing and playing this game on PC before release should surely realize that your cinematic game should not do that. — Alexander Battaglia (@Dachsjaeger) December 17, 2021

John Linneman of Digital Foundry reacted to his colleague’s words by writing that the PC port is terrible.

As he says, the cinematic presentation that is so essential for Final Fantasy 7 Remake is completely compromised by the performance to the hiccups and that performance was captured with an RTX 3090 accompanied by a 10900k, but still only able to run the game at 1080p.

Alert: Alex feels his clips over for us to check out and, yeah, the PC port of FFVIIR is terrible. He captured this using an RTX3090 + 10900k at just 1080p and it’s a mess. The smooth presentation was central to its story telling and this version compromises it. https://t.co/wE9Wj1OAez — John Linneman (@dark1x) December 17, 2021