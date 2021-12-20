“It’s unbelievable what Anvisa did”

posted on 12/19/2021 2:15 PM / updated on 12/19/2021 2:23 PM



(credit: Play / Facebook)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took advantage of the day of recess to ride a watercraft in Guarujá this Sunday (12/19). Then the Chief Executive went to Praia Grande, where he greeted and took selfies with supporters. To a man who questioned him about the vaccine in children, the president criticized the agency’s decision and countered that “it is unbelievable what Anvisa has done”.

“We’re working. Not even yours is mandatory, it’s freedom. Children are very serious. The possible future adverse effects are unknown. It’s unbelievable, sorry here, what Anvisa did. Unbelievable,” said the Chief Executive, in video posted on social networks.

On the 16th, the regulatory agency approved the application of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years.

The approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 comes after the agency’s directors and employees have been threatened by the possibility of approval of the immunizing agent for the pediatric population. On the occasion, still in October, the five directors of Anvisa received emails with death threats in case of a possible approval of vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old.

In live on the 16th, Bolsonaro said he asked, unofficially, “the names of people who have approved the vaccine for children aged five and over”. “We want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone knows who these people are and, obviously, form their own judgment,” he said on the date.

According to Anvisa, the conclusion of the technical area is that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. During a press conference to publicize the approval of the vaccine for children, representatives of Brazilian medical societies supported Anvisa’s decision.