Ivete Sangalo and her husband emerge with a baby in their arms and surprise

Singer Ivete Sangalo and her husband Daniel Cady delighted when they showed up with a baby

The singer Ivete Sangalo and her husband, nutritionist Daniel Cady, surprised by making a rare appearance among friends. The couple appeared surrounded by their friends and Ivete surprised her by posing with a very cute baby in her arms. They were also surrounded by ten friends besides the cute baby, who is probably the daughter of one of the people present.

The record was shown by a friend of Daniel and Ivete and the nutritionist shared the image and their social networks. When showing it the friend declared to Veveta, Daniel and the others saying: “I love you! 2021 our brotherhood”. The meeting took place at Praia do Forte in Bahia where Veveta and her family live.

Netizens were just praise for the cute record of Ivete Sangalo, Daniel Cady and the baby. “How beautiful”, commented a netizen. And a netizen said: “My beauty, may God bless you every day of your life.” And one internet user even said: “How cute the friends get together!”.

Veveta and Daniel are the proud parents of twelve-year-old Marcelo and three-year-old twins Marina and Helena. They are very discreet about their children and show very few images of them.

Daniel Cady recently needed to speak up about his marriage to Ivete Sangalo. This is because doubts arose about the couple’s relationship. Some netizens started to think they were breaking up. This is because Daniel took his photos with Ivete from social networks.

And this made internet users think that the couple was breaking up. Daniel then needed to speak up and explain that he only deleted the photos because he was updating his social networks. In addition to the images with the singer, he also deleted other old photos. Daniel assured that his marriage to Ivete is going very well thank you and that the change in social media occurred only for professional reasons.

