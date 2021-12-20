Jandrei hits São Paulo after playing a single match for Santos – 12/20/2021

São Paulo agreed today (20) to hire Jandrei, from Santos. The goalkeeper will early terminate his contract with Peixe, valid until May 31, 2022, to close with Tricolor for two years.

Santos would like to have Jandrei, but he has a release clause in his contract that is facilitated as of January 1st. And São Paulo’s proposal is financially far superior.

São Paulo brings Jandrei, 28, as a “shadow” to Tiago Volpi (31). Volpi has been a regular at São Paulo for three years and is hardly left out of the team, either through injury or suspension. In 2021, he participated in 64 of the 70 games. The goalkeeper wavered and received criticism from the crowd. Lucas Perri, alternative in the cast, was loaned to Náutico.

Jandrei was hired by Santos in August as an “insurance” after John operated on his knee. And the former Athletico goalkeeper only needed to act once, in the 0-0 draw with Sport in Recife. Now Peixe has João Paulo as the absolute titleholder, John recovered and two of the base are well evaluated: Diógenes and Paulo Mazoti.

Jandrei began his career at Internacional and went through Novo Hamburgo-RS and Atlético Tubarão-SC before gaining prominence at Chapecoense. Afterwards, he was at Genoa-ITA and returned to Brazil to work for Athletico e Santos. In São Paulo, he will receive a considerable salary increase.