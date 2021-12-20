Jandrei leaves Santos and deals with São Paulo for two seasons | football

Jandrei will be the new São Paulo goalkeeper. The 28-year-old athlete left Santos and signed a contract with Tricolor for two seasons, which can be extended for another two years.

The archer should be presented by São Paulo in January. He arrives to dispute position with the current holder, Tiago Volpi.

The Tricolor went after Jandrei after practically closing Lucas Perri’s loan at Náutico. Volpi has been a regular at São Paulo for three seasons and is unlikely to be out of the team, either through injury or suspension. In 2021, he played 64 of the team’s 70 games. The goalkeeper, however, lived a season of ups and downs and entered the sights of the fans.

The São Paulo board understands that it was necessary to hire a new goalkeeper to increase competition for the starting position. The other goalkeeper available at the moment is Thiago Couto, 21 years old, but who has not yet made his debut in the professional team.

1 of 1 Jandrei during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Jandrei during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

At Santos, Jandrei would only have a contract until the end of the São Paulo Championship, so he asked to be released. He was hired by Alvinegro during the season to make up for the absences of João Paulo and John, who suffered injuries.

João Paulo has established himself as the starting lineup for the team, while John is close to being released by the doctors. With that, Jandrei could become the third goalkeeper of the Fish.