Jorge Jesus surprises with his posture about a possible return to Flamengo

Present in Portugal, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel sailed to Europe with the desire to make a final assault by Jorge Jesus. Despite the prestige of both with the coach, the Benfica commander, according to the daily “Record“, took a surprising decision in relation to Flamengo. This because the ‘Mister’ chose to even have a meeting with the leaders, in view of its top priority of remaining in the Portuguese club.

“Jorge Jesus is determined to continue at Benfica and refuses even the chance to meet Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, Flamengo directors, who came to Portugal to try to convince the coach to return to Brazil”, said the newspaper.

Jorge Jesus’ posture can be justified by the decisive moment in the final stretch of 2021. Before the year ends, Benfica has two consecutive clashes against Porto. As such, the coach wants to avoid rumors about a departure, something that could affect the team’s backroom environment. In addition, a possible meeting could be caught by the press and cause discomfort with the directors of the Incarnates.

Before boarding, Marcos Braz admitted that he would meet Jorge Jesus, due to the good relationship with the coach. Now, due to the denial, Flamengo’s soccer runner-up will have to look at other options, such as Carlos Carvalhal, Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca and Rui Vitória.

“I have that credit with him. He has a contractual situation, but every time I go to Portugal I meet him. For me it would be a disappointment if I went to Portugal and he didn’t buy a coffee”, said the leader.

