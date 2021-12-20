Jornal da Globo ends 2021 with the worst annual report in history; see numbers· TV news

With fewer televisions turned on in the range in which it is shown, Jornal da Globo will end 2021 with the worst annual boom in its history in the national market and also in Greater São Paulo, the main square in the country. The news presented by Renata Lo Prete has lost audience year after year, but this one had as an additional problem the leak of audience at dawn.

Data obtained exclusively by the TV news indicate that the newscast recorded an average of 7.1 points on the PNT (National Television Panel), which indicates the performance of broadcasters in the 15 main metropolitan regions of the country, with a share of 27.0% (percentage of televisions that tuned into the program) .

The numbers are from January until December 14 — the last days of this month won’t be able to change the negative record. Since 2017, when it closed with an average of 9.3, Jornal da Globo has lost audience in the national market. In 2018, the ibope went to 8.5; dropped to 8.3 in 2019; and ended 2020 with 7.7.

In Greater São Paulo, the average had grown from 2018 to last year, but did not maintain the upward trend this season: the drop was from 9.3 to 8.2 points from one year to the next.

In addition to depending on the audience of attractions that are aired on Globo’s prime time and which did not perform well in 2021, especially after the end of BBB21 in May, Jornal da Globo also suffered from the lowest rate of TVs connected to its range.

Also for the first time in history, less than 30% of televisions across Brazil were turned on as late-night newscasts aired — the rate was 26%, down four percentage points from 2020, when most TVs were tuned because of quarantine caused by the pandemic.

Among São Paulo, the fall was even more abrupt: from 36% to 30%. Due to this drop in the number of people in front of the TV at dawn, the program will come to the end of 2021 with its worst performance in average ibope, but it will not have a negative record in participation (share).

In the PNT, the historical negative share is from 2020, when 25.4% of televisions tuned in to Jornal da Globo throughout the year. In São Paulo, the share this year is at 27.2%, a better rate than the 24.7% in 2019, the lowest in history.