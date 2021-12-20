Judge does not see offense and releases PMs suspected of killing men in handcuffs

Judge Ariadne Villela Lopes, from the 19th Criminal Court of Rio, ordered the release of the five military police officers arrested, suspected of killing two men during an operation in Andaraí, in the northern part of the state capital. They were arrested in the act after claiming that the men were killed in a confrontation and, soon after, photos of them handcuffed and alive were published on the social network.

At the custody hearing, Lopes considers the exclusion of illegality and evaluates that “there is no need to talk about a crime and, consequently, there is no situation of flagrescence”. For this reason, the judge considered the arrest illegal and immediately ordered the release of a soldier and the four officers of the UPP (Pacifying Police Unit) Andaraí involved in the action.

The magistrate’s decision agrees with the defenses of two of the officers, who said it was “fulfillment of the legal duty” of the profession.

Before, the prosecutor of the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) who accompanied the hearing also asked for provisional release, provided that precautionary measures are applied to the police. In the decision, however, Lopes did not apply precautionary measures. The entire custody hearing lasted 25 minutes, according to the records.

The MP-RJ thematic group created to monitor police operations in Rio, after a decision by the STF (Supreme Federal Court), produced a report with all the complaints received about the case. Tomorrow, the document will be sent to two prosecutors: a prosecutor’s office and the prosecutor’s office with the Military Audit, who will conduct their own investigations and accompany the investigation by the Civil Police.

how was the arrest

On Friday afternoon (17), the group of PMs registered at the Tijuca Police Station (19th Police Station) the balance of an operation on Andaraí Hill: seizure of weapons and drugs, the death of two men, the arrest of two others and the apprehension of a teenager. During the night, photos of the handcuffed men were released on WhatsApp groups and on social media, raising suspicion that they were killed after a surrender.

The police were arrested in the act by the Homicide Police, which also seized weapons and telephones — which must be returned after their release. According to the Military Police, an internal procedure was instituted to investigate allegations of police murder and embezzlement. In a statement, the Military Police said that “it is following and collaborating with the Civil Police investigations.”