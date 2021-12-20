Just six months after starting flights, Itapemirim returns to the ground

Six months after starting to fly, the airline ITA, of the Itapemirim group, returned to the ground – and with a lot of drama: passengers without assistance and not knowing what to do at airports, due to an operation suspended days before the Christmas holiday . However, was the ITA not an announced tragedy? After all, it was created by a road transport group that is undergoing judicial recovery to operate in a sector that requires high investment capacity.

Due to the lack of information, this Saturday (18th), at Guarulhos Airport, passengers stopped boarding at other companies to draw attention to the lack of service.

Among those harmed was Jeane Mendes, 30, who discovered at 5 am that she would no longer fly from Guarulhos to Salvador. “This is an announced tragedy. If they knew they were going to go bankrupt, why did they reschedule the passage of some and check-in of others?”, asked the passenger.

The question then falls to ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency): should the regulatory body have given ITA the approval to fly? After all, it is up to the agency to supervise the operation of the segment and guarantee its full operation.

Since the announcement of the suspension of the airline’s operations, the agency informs that it will demand from ITA re-accommodations or refunds. In addition, he claims that the safety of air operations is his priority, and that, due to the interruption of the company’s operations, he suspended his COA (Air Operator Certificate).

In the second statement on the situation of the ITA, released this Saturday (18), the agency said that the agency will continue to monitor the situation and will adopt the appropriate administrative measures in case of non-compliance with air transport rules.

free market

The agency did not want to talk directly about the matter, when questioned, but the report found that the internal understanding is that the ITA’s problem is a free market issue, while Anac’s role would have been more to demand that the company go through a rigorous process to prove being able to fly – which has been done.

The analysis of the company’s financial capacity was even carried out by the agency. As it was a company that was undergoing a judicial reorganization process, Anac took some precautions, and even provided information to the National Congress.

At the beginning of ITA’s operations, the company sold more tickets than seats available on its planes. On that occasion, Anac even acted to closely control ticket sales. In the first months of operation, the crew reported, several times, delays in salaries and benefits.

For Felipe Bonsenso, partner at Bonsenso Advogados and specialized in aviation, Anac fulfilled its role in the ITA certification process, which did everything required by law. “Even if it eventually learned of the company’s difficulty in going forward, it could not refuse operational authorization,” says Bonsenso.

For the specialist, an interference of this type could only be made if there was a law in Brazil that required a minimum capital, a reserve fund or something in that sense. André Castellini, a partner at Bain & Company, goes along the same lines. “Anac looked at the technical side to authorize the operation of the new company, which complied with all the requirements, but, over the six months, the ITA became fragile and failed to comply with agreements.”





According to him, Anac does not monitor the companies’ finances, but regulates and monitors the provision of services.