Justice decides to remove the president of Iphan; AGU asks for suspension of the injunction

The removal comes after a speech by president Jair Bolsonaro, who said he had changed the presidency of the body after hearing a complaint from businessman Luciano Hang

The Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro decided to comply with the request of the Federal Public Ministry and determined the removal of the president of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra. The decision came after the president’s speech Jair Bolsonaro in an event that took place on Wednesday, 15th, where he stated that he had changed the presidency of the organ after hearing a report from Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan stores. The businessman had a construction embargoed by Iphan’s determination to analyze the archaeological materials found.

THE Attorney General of the Union (AGU) sent a request to the president of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region for the suspension injunction, granted by substitute judge Mariana Tomaz da Cunha, of the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, to be suspended. The AGU states that immediate removal can cause serious harm to the public administration, since Iphan’s strategic decision-making is impaired. The Federal Attorney General’s Office also stated that the episode involving the businessman Luciano Hang it was not related to the choice of Larrisa Peixoto Dutra, as the work was released in December 2019 and the appointment took place in May 2020.

*With information from the reporter Paola Cuenca