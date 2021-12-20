Kidnapping victim by flirting app reports ambush: ‘It’s shameful’

Flirt apps have been used by criminals to facilitate lightning kidnappings. According to “Fantástico”, the groups use images of women to attract victims, arrange meetings and commit crime. During prison, criminals force victims to swipe card passwords, make transfers and even loans.

According to the delegate Ronaldo Sayeg, criminals use the fake profiles to talk to the victims and find out what their level of purchasing power is.

“This ostentation is typical of flirting. It is not difficult to send a photo of the car he has, of a property, of some jewelry, of travels, even to arouse the interest of those he is courting,” he told TV Globo. “The man is sending the criminal a resume.”

One of the victims, who declined to be identified, told the station that he even made a video call with a woman he thought he would meet. “She would show up with a towel in her hair and not look directly into the camera,” he said. “I arrived [no local do encontro], and she did not appear. A little later, a minute, maybe less, the guys arrived, putting their revolvers in.”

The man also stated that he does not intend to resume using the applications. “It’s a little embarrassing. We feel a little embarrassed by what happened,” he said.

According to police chief Osvaldo Nico Gonçalves, crime is increasingly common in São Paulo. “Basically every day a new case appears at the anti-kidnapping police station,” he said. The penalty for the crime, considered heinous, is 12 to 20 years of imprisonment.

In a note sent to “Fantastic”, Tinder, the main application used by criminals, stated that it “constantly” monitors the platform “to detect and remove suspicious profiles”, as well as seeking to “develop innovations that prioritize security”.

As a safety recommendation, the app suggests that users take their time to meet, make video calls before meeting the date live, make appointments in public places, and let friends know about the plans.