Lack of jets for Brazilian millionaires could be real at the end of the year

While Brazilian commercial aviation is going through turmoil, with the recovery from the worst moments of the pandemic and the abrupt closure of Itapemirim, the executive takes off and flies high.





The demand for executive flights has grown a lot in air taxis to the point where companies in the sector are already warning of a possible lack of aircraft. According to a survey carried out by Folha de São Paulo, the two largest air taxi companies in the country, TAM and Líder, are starting to deny charter requests with little notice.

Líder Táxi Aéreo saw a 15% increase in charters, which start at R$24 thousand, if the passenger chooses a King Air turboprop to fly from Belo Horizonte to São Paulo, a stretch that in commercial aviation lasts an hour and has tickets from R$600 on average for that time.

TAM, on the other hand, claims that it saw a 60% increase in 2021, compared to the period before the coronavirus, and has the advantage of being able to operate in practically all 3,000 airports in the country, while the largest commercial company in destinations, Azul , is no more than 140, already being well above the average of the competitors Gol and Latam.

According to Flapper, an air taxi quotation and chartering company from several different companies, 80% of the flights available until January are booked, being among the most popular destinations in the south of Bahia, but also with international flights to the Caribbean, which can cost up to R$900 thousand.

The dispute over flights has been an option for the lucky ones and millionaires not to go through crowded airports during the health crisis, which imposed restrictions on in-flight service, increased queues and increased stress on commercial flights. Billionaires don’t care about that, they have renewed their fleets and bought bigger and bigger planes, and of course, more expensive ones, as shown by this exclusive survey.



