Lamp, sneakers, hammock: see the gifts and who took who in Fantastic’s hidden friend | Fantastic

THE Fantastic invited 16 distinguished personalities in 2021 to participate in the traditional hidden friend. Athletes, singers, reality show winners, people who fought against Covid and also people who were successful on the internet in a very good mood. The list of famous people includes: Marcos Mion, Rebeca Andrade, Ingrid Silva, Michel Gomes, Esse Menino, Cauã Reymond, Camila Queiroz, Larissa Manoela, Juliette and Gil do Vigor.

Marcos Mion was the first to reveal his Hidden Friend. Thrilled in his debut in the game, he took Cauã Reymond:

“Look what a beautiful card. ‘Dear Cauã, how awesome to take you in my first secret Globo friend. It will be marked for me and, as you worked double this year, rich version and poor version, my gift will focus on your time to leisure'”, wrote the presenter.

“That’s it! A wetsuit. And look, I was having fun and I gave Ingrid two presents. I got three. I got a rubber suit, I got a watch for surfing, and I got a shorts. Hey, Mion, see you on your show! Kiss in your heart!”, replied the actor, already delivering that he took the ballerina Ingrid Silva.

“Ingrid, your talent and courage inspire and beautifully represent our country. It was a great pleasure to have you as a hidden friend. Your art, ballet, is sensitive and extremely inspiring. I hope you enjoy the gifts. A bag I thought was yours. man, because I know you like fashion, and a lace dress handmade by Cearense lacemakers in a beautiful project that helps their financial independence. I hope you like it. A big kiss. Cauã Reymond”, wrote the heartthrob.

In its turn, Ingrid took out the actor Michel Gomes, which is a hit in the soap opera ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’. Michel got a blouse and a hammock – and he’s already done it Test drive in the gifts.

the friend of Michel was the That Boy:

“I was looking forward to this moment. I was hoping that whoever took me out was a millionaire artist. I’ll open it and in here there’s a house, a key to my own car,” joked the comedian.

The gift was a lamp: “A fine lamp. All the best, all the best. To lighten ideas, right? I’ll make good use of this little thing, especially to write my little scripts, my ideas, my freaks. All the best. Thank you. Thank you , see dear,” he concluded.

In the video above, see the complete game.

