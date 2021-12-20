Lapadula, an Italian center forward who took over from Guerrero in Peru, is offered to Corinthians

Gianluca Lapadula was offered to Corinthians by a businessman who sought out the directors of Timão a few weeks ago.

At the center of 31 years old, Lapadula was born in Italy, but has dual nationality because of his mother, who is Peruvian.

He even defended the Italian national team in a friendly, in 2017, but was not called up again and, therefore, he decided to accept Ricardo Gareca’s invitation to take on the Peruvian shirt number nine.

With the constant injuries of Paolo Guerrero, former Corinthians center forward, Lapadula became a starter and fell in the favor of South American fans with four goals in seven games in the Copa America 2021, which hosted Brazil.

Currently, Gianluca Lapadula defends Benevento, in Serie B of the Italian Championship. The team occupies fifth place and Lapadula is the top scorer in the competition, with 10 goals in 15 games.

Lapadula’s contract with Benevento runs until June 2023. In September 2020, the Italians paid around 4 million euros, according to local press publications at the time, to sign the player, and they do not intend to release their main star in any way. free.

However, Lapadula would like to transfer to a higher-profile league. This was expected to happen in the last transfer window, as there were negotiations with Serie A clubs, but nothing was confirmed.

Benevento is also not in a comfortable financial situation and the sale of Lapadula could be essential for the modest club to balance its accounts, which were so affected by the relegation last season and due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Italy, his native country, Lapadula has already defended Milan, Genoa, Pescara, among other teams. It is formed by the Juventus youth categories.

The 1.78 meter player is known for his eye for goals and also for his fierce style, with a lot of delivery and tactical discipline on the field. On the other hand, speed and air balls are not among its greatest strengths.



Corinthians became aware of the conditions for hiring and placed Lapadula on the list of players that are being evaluated internally by the board, together with the technical committee and with the help of Cifut (Football Intelligence Center). Timão, for now, has not given any official signal to the athlete’s staff.

The club’s biggest desire is to be able to hire Edinson Cavani, but the business’s difficulty means that the club does not stop searching the market in search of another target. The intention is to close with a new center forward before the start of the pre-season, scheduled to start on January 10, 2022.

