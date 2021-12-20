Lapadula, former Milan striker, is offered to the club

The current Peruvian team’s No. 9 jersey and with passages for Milan, Genoa and Juventus, Gianluca Lapadula was offered to Corinthians

Gianluca Lapadula was offered to Corinthians by a businessman who sought out the directors of the helm a few weeks ago.

31-year-old forward, Lapadula was born in Italy, but he has dual nationality because of his mother, who is Peruvian.

He even defended the Italian selection in a friendly, in 2017, but he was no longer invited and, therefore, he decided to accept the invitation of Ricardo Gareca to take over shirt 9 of Peru.

With the constant injuries of Paolo Guerrero, a former Corinthians center forward, Lapadula became a starter and fell in the favor of South American fans with four goals in seven games in the america cup of 2021, which had the Brazil as headquarters.

Duílio Monteiro Alves and Roberto de Andrade during Corinthians training session Rodrigo Coca/Ag Corinthians

Currently, Gianluca Lapadula defends the Benevento, at Italian Championship Series B. The team occupies fifth place and Lapadula is the scorer of the competition, with 10 goals in 15 games.

Lapadula’s contract with Benevento runs until June 2023. In September 2020, the Italians paid around 4 million euros (R$ 25.5 million at current figures), according to local press publications at the time, to hire the player, and do not intend to release their main star for free.

However, Lapadula would like to transfer to a higher-profile league. This was expected to happen in the last transfer window, as there were negotiations with Serie A clubs, but nothing was confirmed.

Benevento is also not in a comfortable financial situation and the sale of Lapadula could be essential for the modest club to balance its accounts, which were so affected by the relegation last season and due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Italy, his native country, Lapadula has already defended Milan, Genoa, Pescara, among other teams. It is formed by the base categories of the youth.

The 1.78 meter player is known for his eye for goals and also for his fierce style, with a lot of delivery and tactical discipline on the field. On the other hand, speed and air balls are not among its greatest strengths.

Corinthians became aware of the conditions for hiring and placed Lapadula on the list of players that are being evaluated internally by the board, together with the technical committee and with the help of Cifut (Football Intelligence Center). THE helm, for the time being, has not given any official signal to the athlete’s staff.

The club’s biggest wish is to be able to hire Edinson Cavani, but the difficulty of the business means that the club does not stop searching the market in search of another target. The intention is to close with a new center forward before the start of the pre-season, scheduled to start on January 10, 2022.