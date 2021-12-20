LATAM Pass offers up to 100% bonus on BRBCARD points transfers

THE LATAM Pass is even offering 100% bonus in transfers made from BRBCARD. Offer is valid until Thursday (23).

bonus

100% bonus points: LATAM Pass Club members

80% bonus: other LATAM Pass customers

How to participate

Register your CPF on the promotion’s website; Transfer your points from your credit card to the LATAM Pass; Earn up to 100% extra points.

When you register, you will receive a confirmation message on the campaign screen, which will show the LATAM Pass number entered, as well as the registration date and time (opt in). We recommend that you take a photo of the confirmation screen as LATAM is not responsible for any inaccuracy at the time of registration.

Promotion Details

The promotion is valid until 12/23/2021;

The extra points will be credited to the customer’s account in the LATAM Pass program within 30 days after the end of the campaign.

The transferred and accumulated points and the extra points will be valid for 24 months.

Comment

Good LATAM Pass promotion for customers who have BRBCARD points. In terms of exclusive offers with the bank, this is the biggest bonus offered, surpassing the up to 90% that occurred in September.

Thinking about enjoying? To participate, register on the promotion’s website. And for more information, access the regulation.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze the promotions advertised and do not make decisions on impulse. See our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.