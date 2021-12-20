Laura: Unimed Brusque launches artificial intelligence to improve patient care and care

Innovation

The president of Unimed Brusque, Dr. Humberto Teruo Eto, highlights that Laura will bring the best that exists to beneficiaries in terms of innovation in the health sector. “Always looking for a differentiated service beyond the AI, trying to expand the contact without ceasing to bring the human part with technology”, he adds.

He also points out that Laura was brought in to better capture and identify customer needs and obtain personalized service. “At this first moment, we are looking for data and I ask our beneficiaries to participate and respond so that we can help everyone who needs it.”, he concludes.

For the vice president of Unimed Brusque, Charles Machado, “Laura comes to add to all the actions that we are bringing to Unimed Brusque. In addition to putting us together with other co-sisters who already have the tool, it will help to get to know our client portfolio better”.

He also emphasizes the importance of preventing and controlling chronic diseases and promoting the health of clients. “Perhaps, in the near future, we will evolve to a digital emergency service, which facilitates the user who needs a more agile service and who sometimes cannot move to a hospital or office”, he predicts.

Second stage: access to care

After the customer mapping and registration period, which can take a few months, users will be notified again via message that artificial intelligence is available.

Initially, Laura will monitor them in order to plan care. “So, at certain times, Laura is even the persona who takes care of the clients, leading and communicating”, says Daniela.

As an example, the medical coordinator cites hypertensive patients. Questions such as what the patient should know, how often to see a cardiologist, if he needs to undergo a procedure, can be answered by Laura.

Disease prevention and health promotion

Artificial intelligence will encourage the prevention of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, and promote health.

“It will encourage healthy practice, knowing about food, drinking enough water, taking preventive exams. As an example, Outubro Rosa, which at this moment is made direct contact for scheduling exams, will be integrated by Laura and we will be able to expand customer service”, he details.

The medical coordinator explains that at a certain point, users will be able to contact Laura to have a referral. In addition to the campaigns, customers will be able to be assisted with assistance from specialists or specific complaints. “The idea is to optimize, expand and never lose quality”, he emphasizes.