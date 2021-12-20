Left candidate victory overturns assets in Chile; Bag and weight have a strong drop

(Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — Chilean assets react to Gabriel Boric’s victory in Chile’s presidential election, giving the left-wing candidate a strong mandate for reforms in Latin America’s most open economy.

The peso dropped 3% to a 21-month low of 871.46 to the dollar at the start of trading, which extended the currency’s losses this year to 18.2%, one of the worst performances in the world. Dollar government bond yields jumped, while the iShares MSCI Chile ETF showed a 7.7% drop in pre-market trading in New York. The Santiago Stock Exchange index fell 5% at the opening.

“Market prices hadn’t factored in that Boric could win with such a wide margin and such high turnout,” said Hugo Osorio, deputy investment strategy manager at Falcom Asset Management, in a report on Sunday.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Boric, the House deputy who became known as the student leader, won 56% of the vote, while conservative José Antonio Kast won 44% in a second round whose outcome seemed very difficult to predict a few days ago.

Chileans turned out en masse to vote on Sunday, with more than 8.3 million votes, the highest turnout since the return of democracy in 1990.

Boric ran as the candidate of the Apruebo Dignidad coalition, which included several left-wing parties, including the Communist Party.

Read more: Boric defeats far right and is new president of Chile

“This is the worst scenario the market could assume, as I expected a much tighter vote, a sign of a country open to dialogue,” said Klaus Kaempfe, Director of Portfolio Solutions at Credicorp Capital.

After the first round last month, Boric moderated his tone to attract voters from the center. He reiterated in a speech on Sunday that he will seek to maintain fiscal discipline and negotiate the advancement of reforms with Congress, which include raising taxes on the wealthy and on the mining industry, rejecting projects that affect the environment, improving social services. and dismantling the country’s private pension system.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Private pension funds, created in the 1980s during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, have become a stronghold of the Chilean capital market. However, critics say they have failed to provide retirees with satisfactory pensions, and Chileans have been withdrawing resources from those funds during the pandemic.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related