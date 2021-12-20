Leila is informed of the difficulty of bringing Yuri Alberto and already has plan B for Palmeiras

Verdão has already started its reformulation for the 2022 season, with the arrival of some athletes such as midfielder Eduard Atuesta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba (ex-International). In addition to the reinforcements, Palmeiras has already announced the departures of: Felipe Melo, who will go to Fluminense, and goalkeeper Jaílson, who was announced by Cruzeiro. In addition to the two athletes, Willian Bigode should also leave Verdão, heading for Fluminense.

With the departure of Bigode underway, Verdão continues in the search for attackers and had already sent the hiring of the top scorer of Botafogo, Rafael Navarro. In addition to Navarro, the board was also interested in having Yuri Alberto, Internacional forward. However, Internacional is asking for 15 million euros for the striker, which is blocking the negotiation between Palmeiras and the athlete.

With the difficulty of negotiating with Yuri Alberto, Palmeiras should go back to making forays into an old dream of the alviverde team. It is the Argentine Valentín Castellanos, top scorer for New York City FC. At the beginning of the 2021 season, Verdão had already made a proposal by the forward, which was rejected by the MLS team. At the time, Palmeiras even made a proposal of 4 million dollars for the athlete, however after the player’s goalscoring season, the athlete’s “pass” must have increased. Leila secured more reinforcements before Christmas and the alviverde fan is looking forward to a possible announcement by the Argentine.

While the board continues to search for a scorer, the Palmeiras squad is totally on vacation and will only return to training on January 5th, when Verdão should start preparing for Paulistão 2022 and for the Club World Cup, which takes place in February in the UAE. The debut of Verdão in the 2022 season, should happen on January 26th, by Paulistão, against Ponte Preta.