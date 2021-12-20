Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into frozen lake to save dogs

Leonardo DiCaprio went through a tense moment during the shooting of “No Look Up”, a film that will be available in the Netflix catalog next Friday (24th). The star told Entertainment Weekly at a debate table that his two dogs fell into a frozen lake.

The person who broached the subject in the chat – which also featured actors Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry and Meryl Streep – was director Adam McKay. “The funniest thing is that Leo has two huskies that are complete tornadoes,” said the filmmaker. “Jonah sent me pictures of his destroyed couch.”

“Basically, the two of them fell into a frozen lake,” said Hill, who lived with DiCaprio throughout the filming of McKay’s production.

The ‘Titanic’ star (1997) then confirmed the emergence; and he pointed out that, being more used to the hot California weather, he was particularly distressed by the rescue of his pets. “I didn’t understand what to do on a frozen lake,” he admitted.

“One of the dogs fell and [Leo] jumped into the frozen lake to save him,” recalled Lawrence. “And as soon as he pushed one dog out of the lake, the other jumped into the water.”

“The other one started licking what was drowning and then we all got together in the frozen lake,” added DiCaprio, to which his co-star added, “And I’m sure you’re all wondering – I wondered too – [sobre um detalhe]: he immediately got naked in the car”.

