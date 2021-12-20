Leonardo leaves Neymar and Messi out and calls Mbappé the best in the world and that there are ‘good chances’ to renew

Credit: Disclosure/PSG

Brazilian Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, said he has a good chance of Mbappé renewing with the Parisian club, in an interview with French radio Europa 1 this Sunday. Commenting on the athlete’s situation, the manager also said that the Frenchman is the “best player in the world”, leaving aside Neymar and Messi, two other stars of the team

“It’s a very particular situation, since we’re talking about the best player in the world, who is at the end of his contract (…) I think we still have good chances (to renew him). I’m confident about it”, he stated. “Kylian is so comfortable as the best player in the world that nothing around him has a real influence on his performance, his daily life or his mood”, he completed.

“This year he is even stronger. People will think we say this because we want him to renew, but no… It’s above the club’s interests. At 22 (years old), almost 23, Kylian has reached incredible maturity. Everyone knows, we want him to stay as long as possible”, concluded Leonardo.

Real Madrid hope to be able to sign Mbappé. The young Frenchman is an old dream of the merengue team, which tried to take the player to the club in the last window, but failed.

