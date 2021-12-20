Lewis Says Knockout In Daukaus Was By Rodney King: “I Could Punch A Cop Without Getting Arrested” | combat

Derrick Lewis is known for his flippant and “sincere” interviews. After beating Chris Daukaus and breaking the record for knockouts in UFC history last Saturday, the heavyweight took another one. Reflecting on his victory, he declared that the record was not that important, as it can be surpassed. However, he said that it had a special meaning on account of the opponent, who works as a police officer in Philadelphia, USA.

– It was by Rodney King (black male victim of beating by police officers in Los Angeles in 1991). I was facing a cop, man, come on… Is this the only chance you can punch a cop in the mouth and not get in trouble, and he still gets up and greets you? M***… It felt great! Feels great – shot Lewis, nicknamed the “Dark Beast”, at the press conference.

1 of 3 Derrick Lewis (left) lands the decisive blow against Chris Daukaus (right) in Saturday’s UFC — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Derrick Lewis (left) lands the decisive blow against Chris Daukaus (right) in Saturday’s UFC — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The current third place in the heavyweight ranking reinforced the statement given even in the Octagon, that he didn’t want to hear about main fights anymore, as they had five rounds, not three. Lewis even said that he would only fight again in Houston, his hometown, if it were for three rounds.

– If they say it’s a main event, I’ll say I’m injured, or I’ve caught Covid and won’t appear in the fight. I’m serious, three rounds! I prefer three rounds. I don’t care (about the money), I want three rounds!

There’s a way to get Derrick Lewis into a five-round fight: if it’s for the belt. The “Black Beast” was reluctant, but relented a little after hearing that Dana White, president of Ultimate, warned him to “keep the phone on” in case he needed a replacement in the main event of UFC 270, which will have the unification of the heavyweight belts.

– Let’s see, I think… Let’s see… Dammit, I just told you that I don’t want five more rounds! We’ll see. I want the money. We’ll see. I think I’ll be ready… More or less…

2 of 3 Francis Ngannou (left) and Derrick Lewis (right) fell out during the 2018 UFC 226 weigh-in — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images Francis Ngannou (left) and Derrick Lewis (right) fell out during the UFC 226 weigh-in in 2018 — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The main event of UFC 270 will feature linear heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou against interim champion Ciryl Gané. Gané defeated Lewis in August in Houston to win the opportunity, but the American didn’t hold any grievances. He really doesn’t like Ngannou, whom he beat in 2018.

– I really don’t care, I don’t care who wins. I think Ciryl is a nice guy, a nice guy, I couldn’t find anything wrong with his personality. Outside the fight, he seems like a nice guy. Ngannou can go to f***, he seems to be a dick all the time. He fucked himself – detonated.

3 out of 3 UFC Kattar v Chikadze. Explosive featherweight duel to open the year, live and exclusive only in Combat! — Photo: Infosport UFC Kattar vs Chikadze. Explosive featherweight duel to open the year, live and exclusive only in Combat! — Photo: Infosport