Libertadores changes regulation and changes head for group stage draw

Athletico-PR will be the seed in the draw for the group stage of Conmebol Libertadores, while Cerro Porteño will fall to ‘pot 2’.

THE Libertadores Conmebol will have another Brazilian seed in the group stage. The organization that organizes South American football released the regulation of the 2022 competition with an amendment to the text of the 2021 tournament: the champion of South American Cup you are no longer obligatorily a participant in “pot 2” of the group stage draw.

In this way, the Athletic-PR he will also be head of the seed, as he is among the seven clubs that will participate in the Libertadores with the best score in the CONMEBOL ranking.. Last season, regardless of the ranking, the South American spot would enter the second step of the draw.

“If the champion of the 2021 South American Championship, due to his position in the Conmebol club ranking on December 16, 2021, corresponds to being seeded, this position and privilege granted by the ranking will prevail against his condition of South American champion ”, states the 2022 regulation.

According to the 2021 rules, the seed would be Cerro Porteño, the next club in the organization’s ranking.. Now, the great Paraguayan falls to “Pote 2” of the draw.

The keys are formed by a team from each of the four pots, with teams from the same country cannot face each other – with the exception of those that qualify from the previous stages, popularly known as “pre-Libertadores”.

Conmebol Libertadores group stage draw pots:

pot 1

palm trees

river plate

Boca Juniors

Flamengo

National-URU

Peñarol

Atlético-MG

Athletic-PR

pot 2

pot 3

pot 4