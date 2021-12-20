Libertadores: Conmebol changes rule and makes Athletico become head of key – 12/19/2021

A small change in the specific regulations for the 2022 Copa Libertadores will allow Athletico to appear in pot 1 of the group stage draw and, at the same time, put Corinthians in the crosshairs of Argentines and Uruguayans.

The new regulation was released by Conmebol this afternoon (19). In it, there is a slight change in relation to previous years: this time the current champion of the Copa Sudamericana (in this case, Athletico), no longer has the obligation to compose pot 2 of the group draw. The criterion is now solely the ranking of clubs on the continent, which makes the team from Paraná “up” to pot 1.

As a result, Athletico becomes head of the Libertadores 2022 groups, is no longer at risk of facing Boca Juniors or River Plate at this stage and, at least in theory, should have a more accessible bracket to advance into the round of 16.

With this change, Cerro Porteño (PAR) is in pot 2 – it is the only change in the projection made in recent days about the draw pots. Thus, Brazil now has four representatives among the eight seeded in the competition, including Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras.

The news just doesn’t look so good for Corinthians, which in this scenario sees an increase in the chances of falling into the group of Boca or River. The probability of facing one of the two in the group stage was 40%, but the change in regulation raised it to 50%, the same as taking on Nacional or Peñarol, both from Uruguay – the rules prohibit Alvinegro in groups with a head. brazilian key.

The first draw for the Copa Libertadores 2022 takes place tomorrow (20), to define the keying of the preliminary phases. That’s where América-MG and Fluminense will already know their possible opponents in the second phase, in which both debut in the competition. The preliminary round matches run from February 9th to March 16th; the group draw takes place on March 23rd.

Check out the projection of the draw pots:

Pot 1: Atlético-MG, Athletico, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors (ARG), Nacional (URU), Peñarol (URU) and River Plate (ARG).

Pot 2: Corinthians, Cerro Porteño (PAR), Colo-Colo (CHI), Emelec (EQU), Independiente del Valle (EQU), Libertad (PAR), Universidad Católica (CHI) and Vélez Sarsfield (ARG).

Pot 3: RB Bragantino, Alianza Lima (PER), Caracas (VEN), Colón (ARG), Dep. Táchira (VEN), Sporting Cristal (PER) and Tolima (VEN). Millonarios or Deportivo Cali take eighth place, depending on how the Colombian Championship unfolds.

Pot 4: Fortaleza, Always Ready (BOL), Independiente Petrolero (BOL), Talleres (ARG) and four teams of the so-called “pre-Libertadores”.