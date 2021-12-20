Libertadores regulation probes Rger Guedes’ trademark in Corinthians

Striker Róger Guedes cannot be the number 123 for Corinthians in the club’s main competition next season. According to the regulations published by Conmebol for the Libertadores da América 2022, the tournament only allows entries from athletes with numbers ranging from 1 to 50.

The list, in fact, is much more comprehensive than in recent years, when the numbering needed to vary between 1 and 30. Since the 2020 edition and the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of entries has changed to 50 athletes .

In addition to Róger, another athlete who will have to change numbers is center forward Jô. Shirt 77 since returning to Timão, he has experienced this last year, when he wore the shirt 9 during the Copa Sudamericana.

Another point defined by the manual distributed to clubs and published on the internet is that the deadline for disclosing entries will be April 2, the last Saturday before the start of the competition’s group stage.

Apart from Corinthians, an important point was the determination that Athletico, despite being champion of the Copa Sudamericana, will be the seed of the tournament, playing Cerro Porteño for pot 2 of the dispute.

Thus, Timão already knows that it will fall into the group of a club between Boca Juniors, River Plate, Peñarol and Nacional-URU. The other members of pot 1 are Brazilian and the regulation prevents teams from the same country from crossing each other in pots 1 and 2.

