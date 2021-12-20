Liverpool will not sign unvaccinated players, says coach Klopp – 12/19/2021 – Sport

With the advancement of Covid-19 cases in England and, especially, in the Premier League, coaches began to speak out about the need for vaccination.

The German Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, declared that the club does not intend to hire unvaccinated players. “We’re not close to signing a player, but I thought about it and yes, it will be an influencing factor for sure,” said Klopp, who had been asked questions earlier and was undecided.

Other renowned coaches in the country, such as Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira, who respectively head Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, have also stated that vaccination status will be taken into account when signing new players.

“If a player is not vaccinated, he is a threat to all of us,” Klopp said. “If one player picks up Covid-19 and the others are nearby, they all go into isolation. [status vacinal] will have an influence [em decisões de contratação]. We are not going to build a building for the unvaccinated. We hope this is not necessary.”

The daily average of the last seven days in the UK is above 70,000 new cases. On Monday (13), the league announced that the week had 42 new cases among players and officials.

The vaccination rate is low compared to the rest of the population. In the league, there are 68% of players with two doses, while the country has 81% of people aged 12 and over with the complete vaccination cycle, according to BBC data on Friday (17).

Klopp had already asserted himself in favor of vaccination in October, when he compared the refusal of the immunizing agent to the act of drunk driving.

The rise in cases between English clubs forced the postponement of 10 league games this week. On Friday (17) the Minister of Sports, Nigel Huddleston, appealed for players to take the vaccines, reinforcing aspects of social responsibility.

A meeting to discuss the topic is scheduled for this Monday (20).

Football is not the only sport that experiences this problem. In the NFL, American Football League, and the NBA, the US Basketball League, players with an anti-vaccination status cause problems, such as impediments to travel to locations that require immunization.