LNF champion rattlesnake for the first time in history – LNF

LNF has a new name in the list of champions. By defeating Magnus again, this time by 6-0 in the return game of the final, Cascavel won the unprecedented title for the club. After a long wait and anticipation with the team’s performance throughout the season, the fanatical fans of Paraná were able, at home, to release the champion’s scream stuck in their throats. Roni scored again and became top scorer at LNF 2021 with 19 goals. As a bonus, he will also take home the competition’s ace trophy.

With twenty seconds close Roni missed a great goal after giving a hat to the goalkeeper. In the next move, there was no way. Dieguinho received the pass and, at first, opened the scoring with just 36 seconds played. The visitors reacted with Rodrigo’s free kick with the ball running over the line before going out to corner. The same whim on the other side in Carlão’s kick that had the crossbar as fate. Soon after, Gustavinho hit the target. He took advantage of a blurring of the opposing defense and shot with precision to make it 2-0.

With no time to breathe, the Cascavel wanted more. The third was special. In a great move by Gurgel, Roni pushed into the net, reaching 18 goals in the isolated lead of the competition’s artillery. The fourth was Gurgel, who forced coach Ricardinho to put the goalkeeper on the court before the break to try to minimize the damage. The attempt failed as Roni took advantage of the wrong pass and shot from a distance into the empty goal. Farther away, he kicked goalkeeper André Deko to make the sixth.

The second stage had nothing to do with the first. At a slow pace, as the title was a matter of time, Cascavel managed the advantage while Magnus sporadically tried a goal of honor. The scoreboard, however, did not move and the 6-0 of the second game of the final of LNF 2021 becomes historic for the city and for the Cascavel team.

Cascavel beat Magnus and took the LNF 2021 title Photo: LNF Advisory

