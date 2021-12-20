Luan trains in the snow, and Weverton challenges the desert

With an eye on the Club World Cup, Palmeiras players have been exercising during the holidays. But they also became a reason for mockery among fellow club members. Goalkeeper Weverton, for example, didn’t miss a chance to cornet defender Luan.

The defender was not intimidated by the Swiss cold and shared a video running in the snow on his social networks. And Weverton, who is in Dubai, challenged Luan to exercise in the desert.

The Copa Libertadores two-time champion goalkeeper published a video running in the desert, just to provoke his teammate.

“Running in snow is soft, Luan. I want to see running in desert sand,” challenged Weverton on Instagram Stories.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

All kidding aside, the Palmeiras archer has been exercising during his vacations. Weverton was even “caught” by the woman training with a tree stump on the beach.

The Club World Cup will be played in February, and Palmeiras will face the winner of the game between Al Ahly (EGI) and Monterrey (MEX). If they go forward, Alviverde could face Chelsea (ING), current champions of the European Champions League.

Meanwhile, Alviverde moves in the ball market. Goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta are the first reinforcements for next season.