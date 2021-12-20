Luísa Sonza performs for free in the middle of Avenida Paulista

In an action to promote her album “Doce 22”, Luísa Sonza surprised pedestrians walking along Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, this afternoon. The singer performed for free in the middle of the street with ballet and all.

Luísa Sonza performs for free on Avenida Paulista

1 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News two / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 3 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 4 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 5 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 6 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 7 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 8 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 9 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News 10 / 10 Patricia Devoraes/Brazil News

The action was all publicized by the singer’s Instagram stories. In the videos, it is possible to see that the area where the singer was singing and dancing needed to be isolated and that a large audience followed the surprise concert.

Avenida Paulista is closed to cars on Sundays from 8 am to 4 pm. The singer performed shortly before the reopening.

On social networks, Sonza’s initiative divided opinions: Among the many praises for the idea, some profiles criticized the clothes chosen by the singer, who wore a kind of panties made of leather. But the artist didn’t let the comments pass, rebutting one of them.

“Imagine families with small children passing by and seeing a woman in panties simulating sexual intercourse,” one questioned. “Just go straight,” replied Luísa directly after posting on the subject on a profile specializing in celebrities, on Instagram.

The album “Doce 22” was released on July 18th, but with some tracks blocked. Recently, Luísa released the song “Anaconda”, released after the album as a single. The track “Café da Manhã”, in partnership with Ludmilla, has not yet been released.