Lula and Alckmin meet in São Paulo – Politics

Former antagonists in national politics, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin they met publicly this Sunday night, 19th, for the first time since they both began negotiating an alliance to dispute the 2022 elections. Organized by Prerogatives, group of anti-lavajatistas lawyers, “Dinner for Democracy” should bring together about 500 guests, including governors, presidents of parties and two more presidential candidates, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

The former president and former governor appeared in photos posted on social media. In the images, the former mayors of São Paulo also appear Fernando Haddad and Marta Suplicy, in addition to the ex-governor of São Paulo marcio france. They greeted each other and then went to a more reserved spot in the restaurant where dinner is organized. Also present at the Haddad meeting were the former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgílio Neto (PSDB), senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, the president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, the governor of Pernambuco , Paulo Câmara (PSB), the mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB), federal deputies Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) and Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), former federal deputy Almino Affonso (PSB) and lawyer Antonio Mariz de Oliveira.

After leaving the PSDB last week, the party of which he was founder, Alckmin has been appointed as a possible candidate for vice president on the PT ticket. Lula is currently leading the polls for the presidency and would win in the first round if the election were held now, according to Datafolha and Ipec. The former toucan, in turn, is the name preferred by paulistas for the state government, according to a Datafolha survey released on Saturday. He has already received invitations to join the PSD and Solidarity, but is considering joining the PSB, the party that recently welcomed the governor of Maranhão Flavio Dino and the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo.

The Rio de Janeiro congressman is his party’s pre-candidate for the government of Rio. Earlier on Sunday, he met Alckmin for coffee. In the state, PT’s support for Freixo is already well underway — but PT and socialists are trying to establish a national alliance. One of the pieces on the board is the former governor of São Paulo marcio france (PSB), also present at dinner. Alckmin’s ally, he has said that the agreement between the two parties depends on the withdrawal of the candidacy of the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) to the government of São Paulo.

Paulinho da Força, president of Solidarity, said during the dinner that Alckmin would be “welcome” by the caption to be Lula’s vice president. He added that his party has been talking a lot with the former president. “We are working to form an alliance as soon as possible, so that Lula can unite not only the left, but also the center and even the right, to win the election in the first round,” he said.

Dinner starts at 7pm at the Figueira Rubaiyat restaurant, in Jardim Paulista, with invitations for R$ 500. The proceeds from the event will be donated to the food distribution campaign Tem Gente Com Fome, organized by the Black Coalition for Rights. Around 18:00, the event was already forming a line of guests at the door. At the back entrance, demonstrators wearing the cap of the PCO party shouted: “Lula, yes, Alckmin no!”, against the alliance between the PT member and his former opponent at the time of the PSDB.