Lula is the most prepared to deal with problems in Brazil, points out Datafolha





Most Brazilians consider former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) the most prepared among the presidential candidates to deal with the main problems that affect the country today, according to a Datafolha survey.

Lula is also considered the best option to face hunger and unemployment, in addition to taking care of health, education and security, among other points, according to the survey by the institute. The PT is considered the one who most defends the poor by 65% ​​of those interviewed, a level far removed from Bolsonaro’s 17%.

According to those interviewed, Lula is also the most prepared to fight hunger by 58%, or three times the 19% who think Bolsonaro is the one who best deals with this problem. Furthermore, Lula is seen as the strongest to reduce unemployment by 51% of those polled, against 19% for the current president, and the most prepared to make Brazil grow again (47% for the PT and 21% for Bolsonaro ).

Lula also has a large advantage over the current president when the question is about who is most prepared to deal with issues such as education (44% to 19%), health (45% to 19%), combating racism (47% to 18%) and environment (43% to 18%). He is also seen as the most experienced candidate by 55%, against Bolsonaro’s 19%.